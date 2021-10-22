Guto Ferreira explains the removal of athletes at Bahia: “I don’t have time to recover players” | bahia

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the Brazilian table

Lucas Fonseca was the first to be removed, but by an exclusive decision of the board. Afterwards, Pablo, Óscar Ruiz, Matheus Galdezani and Thonny Anderson were relocated to train with the transition team. Passed out from the squad, Galdezani anticipated the end of the loan contract, which would last until the end of the year, and has already left the club.

1 of 3 Guto Ferreira in an interview with Segue o BAba — Photo: Reproduction Guto Ferreira in an interview with Segue o BAba — Photo: Reproduction

This Thursday, in the podcast recording Follow Baba, which airs next Friday, coach Guto Ferreira explained that the decision came from the need to reduce the squad.

– Lucas Fonseca, when we arrived, I had the decision made. We didn’t even find him here. We have a somewhat large squad. Right now, more than ever, with 12 games to go, we need to have a lean, cohesive and fully focused squad. If you have a very large squad, you don’t make the best use of your time, you wear down the players and there will be many players who will not be satisfied.

– Within the situation, we try to look at what the club has and, between a player from the club and outsiders who are close, who gave the best response when it was used? The one at the club. So, club priority. I don’t need so many experienced players. The group is experienced – complete.

+ Opinion: bigger or worse reformulation? Dado is hostage to bad choices made by Bahia’s management

+ No more corn, no more popcorn: check out a balance of Bahia’s hiring in 2021

The players removed this week have all been signed for this season. The reinforcements are part of a hiring package promised by President Guilherme Bellintani at the beginning of the season, after a bad 2020 and fighting relegation. In all, 19 athletes reinforced the squad in 2021, which is fighting relegation again.

With little time to solve Bahia’s problems, Guto Ferreira explained that the “home athletes” gave better answers and, therefore, will have more opportunities.

– I can count on some hungry boys to help Bahia. If they enter and manage to produce. They were playing under-23 and under-20, they were at a higher pace than the players on the roster. This also makes a difference for a quick shot. I don’t have time to recover player – says the coach.

– At this moment, I have to take advantage of players who are in better condition and, therefore, I am forced to take decisions against players who have quality, who are interesting. Galdezani, within his career, is a quality player. It may not have been able to reproduce its best at Bahia. Pablo didn’t make it either, but he was the best player in Serie C last year. And his moment of non-performance all year has culminated in that decision now, because of the lack of time to resume. Same thing with Thonny Anderson. We have Marcelo Ryan left and he belongs to the club. We try to be consistent.

+ Investment, euphoria and early end: reinforcements don’t mesh and are pushed away

During the interview, Guto Ferreira went deeper into the time and explained the situation of Óscar Ruiz, the only one of the group related to a contract for the next season. The chat goes on air this Friday. Listen to Follow Baba.