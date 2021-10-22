‘Hard lesson from history’: scientists determine cause of disappearance of mammoths in Siberia

About 4,000 years ago the last woolly mammoths that inhabited the icy regions of the Arctic, including Siberia, disappeared.

For decades scientists believed that these majestic ancestors of today’s elephants became extinct because they were constantly hunted by humans, however, DNA analysis of the animals’ ancient pasture fields reveals a different story, points out the Cnet portal.

Researchers say rapid climate change has wiped out the creatures’ food supply. But in addition to solving the mystery of the disappearance of mammoths, these discoveries could provide a foretaste of the fate of other species if our current climate crisis is not brought under control.

“Based on all our models, we’ve demonstrated that climate change, specifically precipitation, directly results in vegetation change – humans have had no impact on [os mamutes]”Yucheng Wang, a zoologist at Cambridge University and one of the lead authors of the article published in the journal Nature, said in a statement.

“This is a hard lesson in history and it shows how unpredictable climate change is – once something is lost, there’s no going back,” noted Eske Willerslev, a professor at Cambridge University and director of the Lundbeck Foundation’s Center for Geogenetics at the University of Copenhagen.

They weighed about 6 tons and were about 4 meters tall, according to Wang. Woolly mammoths could “grow to the height of a double-decker bus.”

Mammoth – extinct animal (illustrative image)

Over a ten-year period Willerslev led a team in dissecting DNA fragments collected from the ancient soil where mammoths grazed.

The samples were collected over 20 years and analyzed using a method called shotgun DNA sequencing, whereby a long piece of DNA is physically broken down into smaller fragments that are cloned, sequenced and assembled using computer analysis. Instead of collecting genetic information from bones or teeth, the method sequences DNA from urine traces or discarded cells.

Willerslev noted that it all happened because, “As the climate warmed, trees and swampy plants replaced the grazing habitats of mammoths. When the weather got wetter and the ice began to melt, this led to the formation of lakes, rivers and swamps. The ecosystem has changed and the vegetation biomass has decreased and it would not have been able to sustain the mammoth herds,” Willerslev said.

Finally, Wang also noted that prehistoric humans probably spent most of their time hunting animals that were easier to catch compared to huge mammoths, suggesting that their impact on the extinction of these animals was arguably less than previously thought. .