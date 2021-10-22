Havana accelerates return to normality with more services in November

The reestablishment of transport with other provinces and the reopening of several cultural centers are some of the measures announced this Wednesday by the governor of Havana, Reinaldo García, to accelerate the return to normality after a period of severe restrictions due to covid-19.

Before November 15, when Cuba will open its borders, the night curfew that has been in force since February will also be abolished and train circulation will resume, as will transport by sea to the Isle of Youth, explained García in Collective interview.

The governor said that bookstores, libraries, museums, galleries and theaters will resume their normal hours, but still with limited capacity.

In these establishments, sanitary protocols will be maintained and compliance with them will be mandatory, said the governor of the Cuban capital.

Havana resumed gastronomic and registry services at the end of September, thanks to the advance of mass vaccination against covid-19.

In this regard, García commented that in the last 11 weeks, the number of cases in the capital has decreased — 94 were reported today out of 1,550 in the rest of the country — a panorama far from mid-year, when the worst epidemiological indicators were registered, with more than 1,000 cases in one day.

Vaccination also allowed the resumption of tourist services and the current school year in Cuba, with classes in remote or in-person format in some schools, after being interrupted in April 2020 by the first outbreak of covid-19.