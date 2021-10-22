‘He will be found dead in his cell’: Threats to a prisoner who released videos of alleged torture in Russian jails

by

  • Olga Prosvirova
  • BBC News Russia

Sergey Savelyev
Photo caption,

Sergey Savelyev is seeking asylum in France after he leaked videos of alleged torture in Russian prisons

At first glance, Sergey Savelyev doesn’t look like someone who spent eight years in a Russian prison and secretly collected videos of inmates’ torture and beatings.

Of medium height, the 31-year-old Belarusian says he can now sleep a little better for the first time in weeks. He applied for asylum in France, having fled Russia fearing for his safety.

He now freely admits that he was the whistleblower who turned over more than 1,000 videos to Russian human rights group Gulagu.net.

The videos, which Savelyev obtained while working in a prison during his sentence, caused protests in Russia as they circulated on social media earlier this month.