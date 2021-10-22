Historical embarrassment: Roma get thrashed in Norway, Mourinho suffers worst defeat of his career | turn on conference

Have you ever heard of Bodo/Glimt? Well, know that this modest club in a city of 52,000, in the icy North of Norway, imposed the biggest rout ever suffered by a team coached by José Mourinho. Believe me: this Thursday, for the third round of the Conference League, Roma lost 6-1 to this team, which you may have just met.

According to data from the Opta statistics center, José Mourinho has never, in his 1008 games over 20 years as a coach, seen his team concede six goals.. This has not happened at Benfica, Leiria, Porto, Chelsea, Internazionale, Real Madrid, Manchester United or Tottenham. But it happened this Thursday, with Roma.

José Mourinho faces the celebration of the modest Bodo/Glimt players: Roma is thrashed 6-1, and the coach suffers one of his biggest defeats — Photo: NTB via REUTERS

The Portuguese coach has selected the reserves. Of the team that lost to Juventus last weekend, only goalkeeper Rui Patrício and Brazilian defender Ibañez started in Norway. Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham, Mkhitaryan, Cristante and Shomurodov entered the second half. But they didn’t avoid the embarrassment.

Roma finished only six times in the game, twice in goal. Bodo/Glimt made it 2 to 0 with Erik Botheim and Patrick Berg, and the Spaniard Carles Pérez also decreased in the first stage. But the tour of the owners of the house would be completed in the second stage. Botheim again, Ola Solbakken twice, and Amahl Pellegrino did the unthinkable: 6-1 for the Norwegians.

The cold and artificial grass were Rome’s adversaries in Bodo. The thermometers marked 2nd before the kick-off in the match. On the eve of the game, the athletes went to the Aspmyra Stadion field, under snow and strong winds, and defender Gianluca Mancini was caught with the following outburst:

“We only need to come here because of our fault. It’s a punishment for the shitty championship we played last year”, declared Mancini, on the eve of the game.

Mourinho: “It’s all my fault”

In an interview with the “Sky Sports” channel after the match, Mourinho relieved his players and took responsibility for the historic result.

“It’s my fault. I was the one who decided to play with this team”, declared the Portuguese.

– I did this with good intentions: to give a chance to those who work hard and don’t play a lot, and on the other hand, so that those who practically always play rest and avoid an artificial pitch in these weather conditions. We lost to a team that has more quality than us: our team that started the game is inferior to Bodo – reiterated the coach.

Bodo/Glimt, which won its first Norwegian title last season, takes the lead of the Conference League Group C, now with seven points. Roma appears in second place, with six. CSKA Sofia and Zorya still play this Thursday.