how does the story of the 5 villains end

The end of the novel Empire is coming. Over the next few weeks, the mystery about the identity of Fabrício Melgaço will be revealed, as will the outcome of the stories of other villains, such as Silviano (Othon Bastos), Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), Carmen (Ana Carolina Dias) and Cora ( Marjorie Estiano). How will the story of the evildoers in the plot end? Check it out below.

Carmen – End of the telenovela Império

After so much exploring Salvador (Paulo Villena), Carmen will have a tragic end. The villain meets Jonas (Luca de Castro) at the art gallery and the shrew hands him a check for the small fortune she and Orville keep in a joint account. Jonas says he’s going to cash the check with a moneylender, but he never comes back and leaves Carmen alone at the place.

Orville’s girlfriend is waiting for Jonas, but realizes he’s not coming back. That’s when she decides to burn down the gallery: “Oh, but he pays me! I’m going to give him a loss and he’ll regret being born! Now take it, Jonas! Your new gallery will set the art world on fire… Otherwise! Look who you’ve messed with!”

After setting everything on fire, she tries to leave the place, but the door is locked. Flames begin to consume the gallery with Carmen inside. She calls Salvador and asks him to help her, but the painter ignores the villain’s call. The character ends up dying in the fire she caused.

Cora – End of the telenovela Império

Cora is shot by Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) during the União de Santa Teresa Carnival parade to save José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) from death. She goes to the hospital and stays in the hospital, between life and death, but manages to unmask Maurílio before becoming unconscious: “I saw it, Zé… It was him… He wanted to kill you, Zé… It was Maurílio!”.

While in hospital, Cora has a delusion with José Alfredo. She dreams that she finally had a night of love with the Commander. “My brother-in-law was here. He lay with me and loved me! Fulfilled his destiny. It made me a woman,” Cora says to the nurse. The health professional is surprised by the situation. “’But I was at my post, at the end of the corridor, and I know that no one came in here,’” he says.

Cora insists that José Alfredo was in her room and is upset. Soon after, she dies.

Silvian

In the last chapters of the soap opera, José Pedro (Caio Blat) is encouraged by Silviano (Othon Bastos) to kidnap Cristina (Leandra Leal). The two unite to destroy the Commander, with the help of Maurílio.

The man in black manages to locate the whereabouts of the villains and goes there to rescue his daughter, accompanied by Josué (Roberto Birindelli). A confrontation takes place on the spot.

Maurílio is distracted by Joshua and is shot by the Commander. The biologist dies and Silviano, his father, is outraged. He tries to shoot the Commander, but before he can pull the trigger, Joshua surprises the butler and shoots him. Silviano dies at the end of Empire.

Maurílio – End of the telenovela Império

A villain since the beginning of the soap opera, Maurílio participates in the plan to kidnap Cristina, but it also has a tragic end.

He tried to kill the Commander several times throughout Empire, but failed. In the final chapter, the biologist plans to assassinate the man in black once more, but ends up being distracted by Joshua.

Meanwhile, Zé Alfredo shoots his enemy, who falls dead to the ground.

José Pedro (Fabrício Melgaço)

In the final stretch of Império, José Pedro reveals himself to be Fabrício Melgaço. He kidnaps Cristina, his half-sister, and the Commander goes after him to rescue the girl.

The two clash, and when the man in black is about to leave the place with his daughter, he is surprised with a shot in the back fired by José Pedro.

The heir kills his own father and ends the novel Império Imprisoned.