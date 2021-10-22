how it works, who can donate, how to get in line

Currently, more than 45 thousand people await the donation of an organ in Brazil, according to data from ABTO (Brazilian Association of Organ Transplantation).

The association shows that the worsening covid-19 pandemic across the country has increased the decline in donation and transplant rates, reverting back to 2014 numbers in overall donation rates; until 2012, in liver and heart transplant rates, until 2011, in lung transplants, and until 2003, in kidney transplant rate.

Experts believe that the waiting time can be reduced if the population becomes aware of the importance of organ donation. Below, with the help of doctors and association data, Live well answers the main questions about the donation, an act of charity that is capable of saving many lives.

Can one person’s organ donation benefit several?

Yes. A single donor can benefit up to 10 people waiting in the transplant queue.

Which organs can be donated?

For deceased donors, the following can be donated:

lungs

heart

liver

pancreas

kidneys

intestine

uterus

cartilage

corneas

skin

muscles

tendons

valves

bone marrow

veins and arteries

and umbilical cord blood.

Living donors can donate part of the lung, part of the liver, one of the kidneys and part of the bone marrow.

The rules and criteria vary according to the organs and tissues to be donated. In the waiting list for a liver, heart or lung, patients in a more severe condition are priority. With the kidney, what matters most is the compatibility between donor and recipient; the pancreas takes into account the time spent in the queue.

Tiebreakers exist, but they also vary. The patient’s severity is a reason for prioritization and children, for example, are preferred when the donor is also in the same age group or when they are competing with adults.

Do I need to leave a document stating that I want to donate my organs?

Not necessarily. The most important thing is that you express this feeling to your family. There is no need for any document or letter that has this record.

“At the time of donation, family members will sign the consent form, so it is essential that you talk to your parents, children, spouses, siblings about your desire to donate their organs”, says Marcos A. Vieira, physician nephrologist and president of the Pró-Rim Foundation (SP).

What happens after family authorization?

Blood collection is performed to analyze the presence of antibodies to HIV, hepatitis B and C, HTLV, syphilis, Chagas disease, cytomegalovirus and toxoplasmosis, in addition to general examinations to assess the organs. If the results are good, the donor is referred for organ removal surgery.

Should the costs of organ donation be paid by the donor’s family?

The donor and his family will have no cost with the donation of organs. Nor will they have any financial gain. Donation is an act of love and solidarity with others.

Is the body deformed after organ donation?

No. Donated organs are surgically removed. There is no disfigurement of the body. The body can be veiled or cremated normally, not requiring any special preparation.

Can only those who have no health problems donate organs?

Anyone can be a potential organ donor. “What determines the possibility of transplanting organs or tissues is the current health condition they are in. At the time of death, the medical team will assess their medical history and organs”, says nephrologist Marcos A. Scallop.

Can those who have cancer be a donor? And who is already in remission?

According to the basic guidelines of the ABTO (Brazilian Association of Organ Transplantation), those who have had cancer cannot donate organs. “The contraindication is due to an excess of zeal in view of the possibility of there being a hidden metastasis in the organ that will be transplanted”, explains Danielle Laperche, an oncologist who works at the Hemolabor clinical analysis laboratory.

The doctor explains that the transplant is contraindicated due to the risk that after this transplanted organ in a patient who will need the use of immunosuppressants (to avoid rejection), malignant cells from the donor that were in the transplanted organ will develop, generating a metastatic tumor in the patient who received it.

“The condition of immunosuppression is necessary for the transplant to work, but it can favor the progression of cancer. There are many questions, some claim that after five years this risk would be remote in most neoplasms, but for now the current law contraindicates the organ donation in these cases.”

The exception is for some localized malignant tumors such as basal cell carcinoma of the skin, carcinoma in situ of the uterine cervix, early renal carcinoma, and some types of brain tumors that have a low risk of metastasis.

Can elderly people also be donors?

As long as they are in good health, yes. Today, many elderly people aged 60 years may have better health status than people aged 30 to 40 years. The evaluation of organs will be done by the medical team and sent to the transplant center.

Who cannot be an organ donor?

According to ABTO, patients diagnosed with malignant tumors (with some exceptions), acute severe infectious disease or some infectious-contagious diseases. There are other conditions that prevent organ donation, the decision of which is made very carefully by the transplant teams.

Instead of being donated, can organs be sold?

The sale and purchase of organs is prohibited by law in Brazil. Federal Law 9,434/97 establishes, among other things, that buying or selling tissues, organs or parts of the human body (Article 15) is an action subject to the penalty of “prison, from three to eight years, and fine, from 200 to 360 days-fine”, according to the law.

After the family’s consent, the Transplant Centers of the State Health Departments control the entire process, from the removal of organs to the indication of the recipient and transport to the places where the transplantation of the donated organs and/or tissues will take place.

The immune system recognizes the new organ as a foreign body and reacts. This can occur with any organ or tissue soon after transplantation or long after. To prevent this from happening, transplant patients need to take immunosuppressive drugs for the rest of their lives, in addition to periodic medical follow-up.

Is it possible to pay to advance through the transplant queue faster?

No. Regardless of financial status or social class, all Brazilian citizens are included in the transplant list.

“The selection of candidates for the organ is carried out by compatibility with the donor, all carried out by a secure virtual system that includes the history of the patients on the list”, says Vieira.