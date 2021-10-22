how to parcel out purchases already made by fintech card?

Remembering that, after confirmation, it is not possible to edit or cancel the payment in installments of the credit in cash at Nubank. Check out.

fintech Nubank has a feature that allows customers installment purchases credit card, that is, you can split a purchase already made on the card bill. This operation can be performed directly from the bank’s mobile app (Android and iOS).

This installment payment feature offered by Nubank is only possible in the cash credit modality and for outstanding invoices. In addition, the minimum amount for this modality is R$ 20. Depending on the amount, it is possible to pay in installments up to 12 times.

Important detail: it is not possible to edit or cancel the chosen installment option, only anticipate the payment of installments to get discounts. This option is interesting, since late payment is subject to interest of 6.99% per month.

How to split up cash credit purchases at Nubank?

In the Nubank application, access the “Credit Card” area and choose the purchase you want to pay in installments;

Select this purchase and click on the “Parcelar purchase” option, which appears in the lower left corner of the screen;

Check the current purchase amount and choose a new number of installments for payment using the “+” icon on the right (the purchase amount will change due to the incidence of interest);

Before selecting the installment option, it is possible to check the best option through the “Compare installments” feature;

After selecting the new amount of installments for the purchase, click on “See summary” at the bottom of the screen;

Check everything and click “Continue”;

You will be directed to a screen with the terms and conditions of use of the resource, if you agree with the terms, click on “Confirm installment payment”;

To complete the procedure, enter your personal four-digit password on the next page.

