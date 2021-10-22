Hulk has no diagnosed hand fracture, but it is doubtful for Atlético-MG x Cuiabá | athletic-mg

Striker Hulk, who left the game against Fortaleza earlier due to a step suffered in the left hand, had no diagnosed fracture. The player was examined by the medical department of Atlético-MG on Thursday, and despite not having had a more serious injury, will continue under treatment for the next few days.
Moment of the stomp in the hand of Hulk, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Thus, the decision for the squad or not of shirt 7 in the match against Cuiabá, next Sunday, will only be taken at a date closer to the game. Remembering that he is hanging with two yellow cards, and if he enters the field and suffers the third, he will be out of the direct confrontation against Flamengo, in the 29th round.
Hulk suffered a stomp on the left hand of defensive midfielder Éderson, from Fortaleza, in the middle of the second half, after scoring one of the goals in the 4-0 rout. be substituted for the entry of Eduardo Sasha. He went straight to the locker room at Mineirão.
Hulk; Atlético-MG — Photo: Twitter Mineirão
After the match, he used Instagram to post a quick video showing his left hand, no longer bandaged, with a bruise on his toe.
Recently, Hulk was embezzled by Atlético in Brasileirão, against Santos, after edema in his thigh. Saved, he returned last weekend, against Atlético-GO.
Hulk’s left hand, after stepping on Atlético-MG x Fortaleza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
If he fails to take the field, the likely replacement is the Chilean Eduardo Vargas, who returned to the field with his Atletico shirt on Wednesday after being embezzled in the last five matches, with an injury to his left ankle. Eduardo Sasha, who replaced Hulk in the semifinals, is also a candidate for the vacancy.