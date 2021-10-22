The coach wants to have a lean squad in the fight against relegation | Photo: Felipe Oliveira | EC Bahia

This week, Guto Ferreira’s first complete to train Bahia before a match in the Brazilian Championship, Tricolor promoted changes in your cast and removed midfielders Matheus Galdezani and Pablo and striker Thonny Anderson and Óscar Ruiz from activities with the main cast. In addition, defender Lucas Fonseca negotiates his termination and no longer plays for the club.

The decision to remove the players was commented by coach Guto Ferreira in an interview with the podcast ‘Segue o Baba’, by GE Bahia. He justified the departures with the large number of players in the squad, the poor performances and the little time left to work until the end of Serie A.

“At this moment, I have to take advantage of players who are in better condition and, with that, I’m forced to make decisions against players who have quality, who are interesting. Galdezani, within his career, is a quality player. He can. not having been able to reproduce his best at Bahia. Pablo also couldn’t, but he was the best player in Serie C last year. And his moment of not playing all year has culminated in this decision now, because of the lack of time to resume .The same thing in relation to Thonny Anderson. We have Marcelo Ryan left and he belongs to the club. We try to be coherent, “said the coach.

All players who have been removed arrived at Bahia for the current season. but with performances below expectations, they are no longer an option for the coach, who should prioritize young players.

“Within the situation, we try to look at what the club has and, between a club player and outsiders who are close, who responded better when it was used? The club’s. So, club’s priority. I don’t need so many. experienced players. The group is experienced… I can count on some hungry boys to help Bahia… I don’t have time to recover a player”, added Guto.

The coach also commented on the situation of defender Lucas Fonseca, who at 36 years old has accumulated 320 games for Bahia, but leaves the club after successive bad performances. “Lucas Fonseca, when we arrived, he had the decision made. We didn’t even find him here. We have a squad, in a way, big. Right now, more than ever, with 12 games to go, we need to have a lean, cohesive and with full focus,” he said.

Bahia de Guto Ferreira returns to the field next Sunday, 24, at 20:30, when they face Chapecoense, at Arena Fonte Nova. In the fight against relegation, Tricolor is in 16th place, with 28 points.



