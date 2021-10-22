“I don’t see anyone here”

5 THINGS TO WATCH OUT FOR THE US GP | GP at 10

After losing the lead in the Drivers’ World Championship with fifth place at the Turkish GP, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his focus and expectations for the six races remaining in the 2021 Formula 1 season. Mercedes’ Englishman is 6 points behind rivals Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is trying to reverse the situation at the US GP, which takes place this weekend.

In Austin, Hamilton has a good record with four wins in previous editions. At the pre-race press conference, the Englishman refused to talk about favoritism in the following races, but determined that he wants to use all the remaining races to maximize results and lift the eighth title.

“It’s important to win every race, to somehow maximize our points. This is our goal for the next six races. It’s going to be very difficult,” said Hamilton. “There will be times when we have an advantage over them, but I don’t like to say that we won’t be strong in Mexico, but they are very strong there. But a lot can happen in these six races, I think we have to go one at a time and give as much as we can,” he continued.

Lewis Hamilton in action at the complicated Turkish GP (Photo: Mercedes)

In 2021, Hamilton and Verstappen have already hit each other twice and criticized each other in the microphones in each of the crashes, but for the Englishman, the relationship between the drivers, which is no longer very close, does not change due to the fierce fight for the title.

“Maybe some of the riders go together more closely than others. I wouldn’t say I hang out with anyone here. So, like in the past, we see each other on the dance floor and say ‘hi’. We will do the same thing this year, it’s no different for me, particularly”, he concluded.

Formula 1 accelerates with the US GP this weekend, between Friday and Sunday, at Circuit of the Americas. O BIG PRIZE follows everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.