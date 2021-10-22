“I hope to join soon” with friends who are already in eternity

“The news of the death of Professor Dr. Gerhard Winkler has profoundly affected me. He has now arrived in the other world, where I am sure that many friends are already waiting for him.”
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sent a letter to the priests of the Abbey of Wilhering, Austria, on October 2nd, to offer his condolences on the death of Fr. Gerhard Winkler, with whom he was a great friend.
The Cistercian monk left this world while resting in a nursing home for the elderly in Linz, Austria, where he has lived since 2018. The residence is managed by nuns. He had been born in Wilhering in 1931 and had entered the Cistercian monastery in 1951, adopting the religious name of Gerhard – his baptismal name was Bernhard. He was ordained a priest on June 29, 1955, received a doctorate in theology in 1956 and began working in the academic world, in which context he worked with Joseph Ratzinger, future Pope Benedict XVI, at the University of Regensburg. There he taught Church History between 1974 and 1983. Thereafter, he taught the same subject at the University of Salzburg until his retirement in 1999.
The message of condolences from Pope Emeritus on the death of Fr. Gerhard was publicized by the abbey itself. In the text, Benedict XVI states:
“The news of the death of professor dr. Gerhard Winkler O. Cist. Among all my colleagues and friends, he was the closest to me. Your joy and deep faith have always impacted me. He has now arrived in the other world, where I am sure that many friends are already waiting for him. I hope to join them soon”.
Benedict XVI: “inside on pilgrimage to Home”
The 94-year-old Pope Emeritus has been living in retreat at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican since he resigned his pontificate in a historic decision announced to the world in February 2013. Benedict XVI has only left Italy once since then: in June 2020, he traveled to Regensburg, Germany, to visit his older brother, Fr. Georg Ratzinger, then 96 years old and seriously ill. It was an almost emergency trip, with little planning time. In fact, Fr. Georg died on July 1, shortly after his brother’s return to the Vatican. With Georg’s death, Pope Benedict lost the only member of his family who was still alive on this earth.
Benedict XVI himself has stated on several occasions that he is preparing for the same definitive journey. On February 7, 2018, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of his resignation, he sent a letter to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera confirming the natural deterioration of his physical health and declaring, with great simplicity, that he was already “on a pilgrimage on his way home”. He wrote:
“I can only say that, in the slow decline of physical strength, I am inwardly on a pilgrimage Home. For me, on this last stretch of the road, sometimes a little exhausting, it is a great grace to be surrounded by love and kindness such as I could not have imagined”.
Benedict XVI’s serenity at the end of his earthly life is a sign of faith. It is the awareness that life illuminates death and therefore death illuminates life. Death, after all, is just a passage.