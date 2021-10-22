“I hope to join soon” with friends who are already in eternity

“The news of the death of Professor Dr. Gerhard Winkler has profoundly affected me. He has now arrived in the other world, where I am sure that many friends are already waiting for him.”

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sent a letter to the priests of the Abbey of Wilhering, Austria, on October 2nd, to offer his condolences on the death of Fr. Gerhard Winkler, with whom he was a great friend.

The Cistercian monk left this world while resting in a nursing home for the elderly in Linz, Austria, where he has lived since 2018. The residence is managed by nuns. He had been born in Wilhering in 1931 and had entered the Cistercian monastery in 1951, adopting the religious name of Gerhard – his baptismal name was Bernhard. He was ordained a priest on June 29, 1955, received a doctorate in theology in 1956 and began working in the academic world, in which context he worked with Joseph Ratzinger, future Pope Benedict XVI, at the University of Regensburg. There he taught Church History between 1974 and 1983. Thereafter, he taught the same subject at the University of Salzburg until his retirement in 1999.

The message of condolences from Pope Emeritus on the death of Fr. Gerhard was publicized by the abbey itself. In the text, Benedict XVI states:

“The news of the death of professor dr. Gerhard Winkler O. Cist. Among all my colleagues and friends, he was the closest to me. Your joy and deep faith have always impacted me. He has now arrived in the other world, where I am sure that many friends are already waiting for him. I hope to join them soon”.