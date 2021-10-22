“I spent nights praying to God”

After announcing on social networks that he forgave her husband Pyong Lee, who allegedly had an extramarital relationship while recording the reality show Ilha Record, Sammy Lee spoke with the column LeoDias this Thursday (10/21) to tell what was decisive in the time to decide to get back together with the father of your child.

“I couldn’t go back if I didn’t feel an honest and true change, my personal evolution over the last few months was also very significant in my decision. Not to mention Jake, he’s an eternal bond I’ll have with Pyong. Our son is the purest combination of our qualities and what drives us forward”, said the actress.

Sammy Lee and Pyong They announced their return to fans through an Instagram post

The ex-BBB’s wife says that the apology recorded and posted by Pyong last Wednesday (10/19) on social media also helped him to make this decision: “At the end of the video, I felt hope. I spent many nights praying to God, but when I saw the video, I felt peace. The peace that surpasses all understanding, that has no explanation”.

In the video quoted by Sammy, Pyong reads a letter written by him during his time away from social media. According to the magician, he was confronted with his traumas and reflected on his behaviors and appointed God as responsible for his evolution.

Jake’s mother ended the interview revealing that she doesn’t know if she will continue exposing all the steps of her family on the web as she used to. “My social networks have become my professional showcase. That’s where I get to produce my work. And this is only possible when I convey the truth. There is nothing truer in my life than my family. I believe that I will always be honest, regardless of the situation, but on a day-to-day basis we filter certain things and feel what is most comfortable”, she said.

