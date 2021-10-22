Ibovespa closed down 2.7% with the worst score of the year; dollar renews maximum in six months

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa got rid of the lows of the day, but ended today’s session with significant losses. The main Brazilian stock market index closed the trading session below 108,000 points for the first time this year. Although the special commission of the PEC of precatório has brought new clarifications on how the government intends to finance the Auxílio Brasil, substitute of the Bolsa Família, the view remains that the country’s fiscal situation may worsen and this was reflected in the main market indicators today .

This Thursday’s session even earned a nickname: “waiver day”, a pun on the speech of Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, when he stated that the spending ceiling could be increased with a waiver, a fiscal license to be able to finance Auxílio Brasil – which won’t cost less than R$ 400 per family. But if yesterday the minister spoke of a “temporary layer of protection” estimated at R$ 30 billion, the figure confirmed today by the special commission of the PEC on court orders is much higher.

In addition to limiting resources for the payment of court orders, the Union’s judicial debts, the PEC also modifies the spending ceiling rule, releasing resources in next year’s Budget and facilitating the execution of public policies of interest to the federal government.

“We are with this movement, having for the year 2022, the emergence of a fiscal space of more than R$ 39 billion. When this is added to the precatories, we are talking about something in the region of R$ 83 billion in fiscal space, which will be opened next year”, said Congressman Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), rapporteur of the text.

According to the rapporteur, the resources will be used to finance the adjustment of social programs within the expenditure ceiling. The ceiling would also be calculated using a new methodology, taking into account the Consumer Price Index (IPCA) from January to December (and no longer from June to June).

“The solution of the PEC of precatório seems to be viable at first sight, but it is far from being concrete. It would actually have to open this space of R$83 billion to fit Brazil Aid. The big issue is that the market is already vaccinated in relation to the government taking populist measures, regardless of how this may hinder or generate insecurity in the market or in the production chain”, says Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo.

The Ibovespa closed down 2.75% to 107,735 points. The business volume was R$43.1 billion, above the average. The last time the Ibovespa was below 108,000 points was in November last year. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 remains down 1.23% to 108,720 points in the after market.

“The market sees the spending ceiling as the last and perhaps main guardian of public accounts. These movements that were revealed have been seen with a bad eye”, explains Fernando Martin, an analyst at Levante.

To make the fiscal plot even more intricate, President Jair Bolsonaro said today that he will pay a diesel allowance for 750,000 truck drivers, responding to protests from the category and threats of stoppage. It remains to be seen how these resources will be managed within the public accounts.

DI interest indicates a more rigid stance of the Central Bank

As a lack of control in public accounts implies higher inflation and higher interest rates, DI contracts have been showing expressive increases in recent days and today it was no different. At the highs of the day, some maturities went up to 90 basis points. They softened the gains, after speeches at the presentation of the PEC of precatório, but still had double-digit high in the main contracts.

The DI for January 2023 rises 32 basis points, to 10.48%; DI for January 2025 rose 35 basis points to 11.49%; and the DI for January 2027 increased 32 basis points, to 11.80%.

“The biggest impact is on the DI Future contracts that project an even higher Selic rate in the coming months. The bomb will fall into the lap of the Central Bank, which will need to raise interest rates even more to remunerate and insure the capital within the country”, says João Beck, economist and partner at BRA.

Dollar renewed maximum in six months

With all the stress in the stock market, the Dollar picked up strength again today. The American currency also appreciated against the main currencies abroad and here renewed its maximum quotation in six months after getting very close to R$ 5.70.

The commercial dollar closed Thursday at a high of 1.92%, at R$ 5.667 for purchase and R$ 5.668 for sale. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 rose 1.18% to R$5.673.

The appreciation of the dollar contributes to the drop in prices of commodities on the international market, such as oil. Brent barrel for December 2021 closed down 1.24% to $84.76. The WTI for November 2021 drops 0.92% to $82.65.

External market did not help

Abroad, the news is not the best either. Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, which rocked markets last month, announced it has not reached an agreement to sell 50.1% of its stake in the property services business. The company, which is no longer paying certain debts, announced that there is no guarantee that it will be able to meet its financial obligations.

The impact of a possible default (default) on China’s markets and economic growth remains to be seen. The Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been revised downwards, a fact that has had negative repercussions among investors.

In the US, the S&P 500 index rose 0.3% and hit a new record driven by positive corporate balance sheets. The Dow Jones closed slightly down 0.02%; and Nasdaq ended the session with gains of 0.62%.

The latest quarterly results of the companies were mixed. While Tesla posted record numbers, IBM dropped revenue. This morning, American Airlines also presented numbers considered positive.

In the American calendar of indicators, the weekly number of requests for unemployment benefits which reached 290 thousand in the week ended 16 October. The number came below economists’ forecast of 300,000 orders.

In Europe, stock exchanges closed down. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, ended the session at a slight low of 0.02%. The Paris Stock Exchange (CAC-40) retreated 0.2%, London (FTSE 100) was down 0.39%; and Frankfurt (DAX) ended the day down 0.21%.

