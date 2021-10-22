Ibovespa collapses with speculation about Guedes; agents suggest defensive portfolios By Reuters



© Reuters.



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index sank this Friday, with pessimism over the macroeconomic scenario evolving into speculation about the resignation of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, and specialists suggesting that investors seek shares in experienced companies in overcoming crisis.

At 12:33, it was down 4.2%, at 103,227.02 points, in new lows since last November.

According to the G1, President Jair Bolsonaro authorized a survey of a name to replace Guedes, even after having reaffirmed the day before that he will keep the current minister in office. Guedes canceled participation in the event of the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) this Friday, claiming internal orders.

Simultaneously, several analysis houses were worsening their outlook for , , and for 2021, including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS.

In a report to clients, Levante Investimentos recommended “monitoring shares of solid, profitable companies with a proven track record of overcoming moments of crisis”, indicating that it should avoid actions by state-owned companies and those linked to domestic consumption.

In this scenario, stocks linked to commodity exports, such as Vale (SA:) and Suzano (SA:), were isolated among the highs of the session. At the other end, shares of companies based on accelerated expansion were once again the loss leaders, such as digital banks and e-commerce companies.

Highlights

– GETNET (SA:) plummeted 22.4% with the Santander payments company (SA:) in the third straight session in the red, which depleted the strong gains after its debut on Monday.

– BANCO INTER (SA:) plummeted 12.4%, BANCO PAN (SA:) lost 8.9%, as digital banks dropped off the investors’ radar in a scenario of rising interest rates, just as credit bets increased .

– SOMA (SA:) returned 10.4%, AMERICANAS (SA:) declined 9.3% and LOJAS RENNER (SA:) lost 8.9%, given the rapid deterioration of expectations for the scenario of companies linked to domestic consumption .

– ELETROBRAS (SA:) was depreciated by 6.8%, PETROBRAS (SA:) was down 5.1%, in the wake of fears that state-owned companies will also be involved by the government in populist measures during the 2022 election year.

– SUZANO soared 8.4%, extending gains from the day before, when it announced its plan to anticipate the goal of removing 40 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, from 2030 to 2025. In the sector, KLABIN (SA:) gained 6.5%, after Bank of America reinforce buy recommendation for the stock.

– VALE rose 1.4%, even on a day of falling prices, since the payment of a debt coupon from the developer Evergrande eased fears of crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, the company’s main market. In the sector, GERDAU (SA:) was down 0.45%, USIMINAS (SA:) was down 1.8% and CSN (SA:) was down 1.3%.