Ibovespa drops 4% on speculation about Guedes; agents suggest defensive portfolios

The main index of the Brazilian stock market sank this Friday, with pessimism about the macroeconomic scenario evolving into speculation about the resignation of the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and specialists starting to suggest that investors look for shares of companies experienced in overcoming the crisis.

At 12:33, the Ibovespa was down 4.2%, at 103,227.02 points, in new lows since last November.

According to the G1, the president Jair Bolsonaro authorized a survey of a name to replace Guedes, even after having reaffirmed the day before that he will keep the current minister in office.

Guedes canceled participation in event of the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) this Friday, claiming internal orders.

Simultaneously, several analysis houses worsened their prospects for economic growth, inflation, fees and public debt for 2021, including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS.

In a report to customers, the Raise Investments recommended “monitor actions of solid, profitable companies with a proven track record of overcoming moments of crisis”, indicating the avoidance of actions by state-owned companies and those linked to domestic consumption.

In this scenario, actions linked to exports in commodities, like Vale and Suzano, isolated themselves between the highs of the session.

At the other end, shares of companies based on accelerated expansion were once again the loss leaders, such as digital banks and e-commerce companies.

Highlights

Getnet (GETT11) collapsed 22.4% with the payment company of the Santander (BSBR) in the third straight session in the red, which deflated the strong gains after its debut on Monday.

Interbank (BIDI3) plummeted 12.4%, Pan Bank (BPAN4) lost 8.9%, with digital banks dropping off the investors’ radar in a scenario of rising interest rates, just as they increased their bets on the credit.

Sum (SUM3) returned 10.4%, American (AMER3) declined 9.3% and Renner Stores (LREN3) lost 8.9%, given the rapid deterioration of expectations for the scenario of companies linked to domestic consumption.

Eletrobras (ELECT3) was depreciated by 6.8%, Petrobras (PETR3) fell 5.1%, in the wake of fears that state-owned companies will also be involved by the government in populist measures during the 2022 election year.

Suzano (SUZB3) soared 8.4%, extending gains from the day before, when it announced a plan to anticipate the goal of removing 40 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, from 2030 to 2025.

In the sector, Klabin (KLBN3) earned 6.5% after the Bank of America reinforce buy recommendation for the stock.

Valley (VALLEY3) rose 1.4%, even on a day of falling prices for iron ore, once the payment of a debt coupon of the developer everlarge (EGRNF) eased fears of crisis in the real estate sector Chinese market, the company’s main market.

In the sector, Gerdau (GGBR4; GGBR3) had a low of 0.45%, Usiminas (USIM3) lost 1.8% and CSN (CSNA3) fell 1.3%.