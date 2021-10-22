Ibovespa drops more than 4% with Bolsonaro promising Diesel Aid to truckers By Investing.com



Investing.com – The melts 4.12%, at 106,221 points, at 3:17 pm this afternoon, reaching a low in eight months, while it shoots up 2.58%, at R$ 5,6900.

The bad climate linked to the fiscal risk brought by Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família, soured even more with President Jair Bolsonaro promising to pay a “Diesel Aid” to 750,000 truck drivers. The origin of this money has not been announced.

Today, 21, autonomous truckers went on strike in Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro, against the rise in diesel. Last week, the average price of diesel in the country reached R$ 4.976 per liter, according to the National Agency of Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Earlier, the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) released the new minimum price table for road freight with average increases from 4.54% to 5.90%, depending on the type of vehicle and cargo class.

According to Broadcast/Estadão, the aid could be R$400 until the end of 2022 and could cost 4 billion reais.

Concerned about the dissatisfaction of sectors of society with the increase in fuel prices, President Bolsonaro has blamed governors for the rise, claiming that they would be improperly appropriating a higher ICMS collection at a time when the dollar and the price of the input shoot in the international market.

However, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said this Thursday that the States are not the only ones responsible for the rise in fuel prices. Pacheco believes that Petrobras (SA:) should be part of the conversations to find a solution to the price policy problem.

The governors are trying to avoid a vote in the Senate on a proposal, recently approved by the Chamber of Deputies, which fixes the ICMS tax rate on fuel for one year. States claim that this would cause them to lose R$24 billion if the proposal goes into effect.