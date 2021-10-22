Ibovespa stumbles into fiscal risk and retreats 2.75%; GetNet (GETT11) drops 20%

After volatile trading, the Ibovespa closed at a strong low of 2.75% this Thursday (21), quoted at 107,735.01 points, amid fears regarding the country’s fiscal situation.

Ibovespa reflected the speech of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday (20) about a temporary pardon in relation to the spending ceiling to fund the Bolsa Família replacement — Auxílio Brasil. The possibilities of helping truck drivers and reshuffling spending cap rules completed the storm during the day.

john beck, an economist and partner at BRA, explained that the news was enough to raise the fiscal risk premium. “The market does not work with fact, it works with expectation.”

Ibovespa movement today

The adverse scenario was a blow to the newcomer to the Stock Exchange GetNet (GETT11). The acquirer led Ibovespa’s biggest losses today, reacting to the opening of the interest curve.

In the same vein, the papers of the Inter (BIDI4) and retailers Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), 6.3%; Via (VIIA3), 7.6%; and American (AMER3).

Suzano (SUZB3) and BB Security (BBSE3) were left alone in the positive field.

Highest Ibovespa

The biggest increases of the Ibovespa today were:

Suzano (SUZB3): +1.65% / BRL 49.20

BB Security (BBSE3): +0.80% / BRL 21.50

Ibovespa’s biggest casualties

The Ibovespa’s biggest casualties today were:

GetNet (GETT11): -19.76% / BRL 6.70

American (AMER3): -10.76% / R$ 35.42

Inter (BIDI11): -10.7% / BRL 43.00

Inter (BIDI4): -10.57% / BRL 14.55

Lojas Americanas (LAME4): -10.00% / R$ 5.67

News that moved the stock exchange

Fiscal fear drops Ibovespa

Being Educational expects funding in 2022

IRB Brasil has a profit of BRL 84.8 million

Concern over domestic fiscal situation drops Ibovespa

The main fear of the market on Wednesday was related to the country’s fiscal situation, given the possibility that part of the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a program that will replace the Bolsa Família with payment of R$ 400, will be outside the spending ceiling.

Yesterday, the minister said that the government would ask for a “waiver” (temporary pardon) from the spending ceiling to make the new social program viable. The negative repercussion led the economic team to signal a change in the spending ceiling rule. The market did not receive positively either.

Added to this is the announcement by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, that the government will grant aid of R$ 400 to truck drivers to compensate for the increase in diesel.

CEO of Being Educational (SEER3) expects “great uptake” of students in 2022

Ser Educacional (SEER3) had record enrollment of students in the third quarter of this year and the expectation is that in 2022 the company will again attract “very well”. In the analysis of Ser’s CEO, Jânyo Diniz, the worst is over and students have postponed their decision to study too much.

To the CEO of Being Educational, the pandemic was a difficult time for the company, with a drop in student enrollment and an increase in dropout rates. But with the recovery of the economy and the advance of vaccination, students should not wait any longer, as they know that this can compromise their professional development.

“Students have already postponed the decision to study too much. Some have been waiting for a year and a half, and this has a negative impact on their professional life, especially because those with training end up competing for better positions in the company”, said Jânyo Diniz in an exclusive interview to Suno Notícias.

IRB Brazil (IRBR3): lawsuit guarantees profit of R$ 84.8 million in August

IRB Brasil (IRBR3) had a net profit of R$ 84.8 million in August of this year, positively impacted by numbers resulting from the lawsuit related to PIS/PASEP.

The premium issued by the reinsurer, in August, was R$ 750.5 million, an increase of 7.6% in 12 months. The Brazilian operation contributed with R$ 454.7 million, while business abroad registered R$ 295.8 million.

Claims expenses of the IRB Brazil, in August this year, totaled R$ 533.7 million, according to the statement to the market. The number is 10.1% lower than August last year, when they reached R$ 593.8 million. The reinsurer’s loss ratio was 87.2% in the year to 2021, equivalent to a claim expense of R$ 3.699 billion.

Performance of the main indexes

In addition to the Ibovespa, check out the closing of the main stock exchange indices today:

Ibovespa today: -2.75% / 107,735.01

IFIX today: -0.49% / 2,734.94

IBRX today: -2.71% / 45,972.53

SMLL today: -4.05% / 2,505.63

IDIV today: -2.73% / 6,429.91

Latest Ibovespa quotation

Differently from the Ibovespa today, the stock index ended trading last Wednesday up 0.10% to 110,786.43 points.

(With Content Status)