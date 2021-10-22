Icardi would have imposed conditions on Wanda Nara to return to PSG; see which ones | International

reproduction Wanda Nara got back together with Icardi after alleged betrayal

The soap opera between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara is far from having an end. When everything pointed to a possible reconciliation between the marriage, the Spanish TV program ‘Los Angeles de la Mañana’ pointed out a series of conditions imposed by Icardi on his wife to return to training for PSG. He was present at the activities of the Parisian team this Thursday (21).

In addition to being the Argentine striker’s wife, Wanda is a representative of Icardi, and had direct participation in her husband’s arrival at the French club in 2019. A player’s resignation from PSG could have a financial impact on the businesswoman.

According to the program, the attacker would have demanded that his wife lock their accounts on social networks, but that first Wanda (see photo gallery below)

it should publish a photo of the whole family to silence rumors and show that the crisis is nothing more than ‘water under the bridge’.

Another supposed condition would be that Wanda no longer work: that she stopped attending events and making productions. The exception would be that she only represented him in football matters. Icardi also doesn’t want the woman to travel alone on the private plane to ensure she doesn’t fly again without him, as happened recently when she left for Milan after learning of the scandal between Icardi and model China Suarez.

The requests made by the PSG player would have left Zaira Nara, Wanda’s sister, ‘outraged’ by the situation, the TV show said.