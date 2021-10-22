‘If it costs your peace, it’s not worth it’, vents Yasmin Brunet – Entertainment

Yasmin Brunet used her Instagram profile this Thursday (21) to share a reflection amid a public fight with her mother-in-law, Simone Medina, mother of her husband, Gabriel Medina.

“If it costs your peace, it’s because it’s not worth it. No matter what it is, whether it’s work, boyfriend, friend, family. Nothing that’s bad for your soul will be good for you”, posted the model.

Since the beginning of the month, Luiza Brunet’s daughter has been facing a direct dispute with her mother-in-law Simone Medina. In a conversation leaked on social networks, the surfer’s mother reportedly said that she has an intimate video of her daughter-in-law and made a series of offenses against her.

However, Yasmin denied all charges. “I want to express myself about some news that came out this week. One of them says that there would be an intimate video of me in possession of a family member of my husband. This information is not valid. There is no such material. And it never existed. However, I need to emphasize that, even if it existed, it is regrettable to want to belittle a woman for exercising her sexuality. We struggle to be free to do what we want, to occupy places that have been denied us for years and years… To be masters of our bodies and desires “, declared the influencer.