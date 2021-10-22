“I’ll say what I want”

Former football player and commentator Edilson Capetinha, famous for his time at Corinthians, Palmeiras and Flamengo, explained the reason for his departure from the Band after two years participating in the program Os Donos da Bola and Jogo Aberto.

“My contract expired and we didn’t reach a negotiation and I ended up leaving. I also have other projects and I ended up not renewing,” he said.

Edilson anticipated the on the small screen which starts on the 1st a program on Transcontinental FM radio, headquartered in Mogi das Cruzes and broadcast to the whole of São Paulo.

“It’s one of the first places in the ranking and my program talking about football will be every day from seven to nine at night and I also start my program on the Youtube channel, called “Eu Discordo”, that I already had this project and I had no time . I’ll be able to say what I want, analyze games, talk about the rounds.”

Edilson Capetinha left Os Donos da Bola after discussion

Earlier this year, the commentator left Os Donos da Bola after discussing with former goalkeeper Velloso, also a commentator, and with Neto, who presents the attraction. After the controversy, he was transferred to “Jogo Aberto” by Renata Fan. In August, Neto said that the former player left the program due to “environmental difficulties” and that it was a decision by the Band itself.

“Edilson is a wonderful boy, but what happened, at certain times, he began to have difficulties with the environment and then, there came a time when it wasn’t me, it wasn’t Velloso, it wasn’t anyone, the Band thought it was better Edilson going to the Open Game. And I’m an employee, I don’t own the program, and then I had the idea, I didn’t, André had Souza’s idea, which fit like a glove, but Edilson is doing very well in the Open Game,” he said.

In the report, Edilson did not want to get into controversy about his departure from the attraction and praised Neto: “I like him and am grateful to him for a year and a half at Os Donos da Bola”, he said.

Edilson Capetinha signed a contract with Band to act as a commentator for Os Donos da Bola in October 2019.