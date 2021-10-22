‘I’m disgusted’ · TV News

Bebeth (Valentina Herszage) will discover that she was gestated by Maria Pia (Mariana Santos) in Pega Pega. The teenager, who never got along with the businesswoman, will go into shock when she learns that Mirella (Marina Rigueira) asked her rival to carry her and Eric’s (Mateus Solano) embryo. “I’m disgusted with you, with this story and with me”, she will shoot in the Globo telenovela.

Isabel (Regina Gutman) will show up unexpectedly at the Carioca Palace willing to tell a secret that has been kept under lock and key for years. At first, the character of Valentina Herszage will be excited by the visit of her former nanny, but as soon as she hears the story about her birth, she will reject it.

In scene that will aired on this Thursday (21) , Márcio’s girlfriend (Jaffar Bambirra) will confront her father. “She told me a bizarre story. She said that Maria Pia was the one who got pregnant with me. Tell me that’s not true,” the girl will ask.

Luiza’s husband (Camila Queiroz) will explain that the solidary belly is a common method and will say that there is no reason for despair. “If it was any other woman… She always hated me, turned you against me, turned me away from you and said I was in your way,” Bebeth will complain.

Maria Pia will then tell that not even Eric knew about Mirella’s plan. He was abroad when he was notified by the woman that he had found a volunteer to generate the couple’s embryo. However, she did not say that it was the blonde.

“We knew he wouldn’t agree and we did it in secret. His mother was a very vain woman and she also didn’t want them to know that she couldn’t get pregnant,” says Malagueta’s girlfriend (Marcelo Serrado). Completely upset, Bebeth will faint at the revelation.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Puder (2020). Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process. Globo set the premiere of Mauro Wilson’s plot for November 22nd.

