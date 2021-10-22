‘I’m free’ · TV News

After being accused of betraying João Guilherme with Gui Araujo, Jade Picon decided to speak out. On Thursday night (21), the influencer reinforced that she is single and will not allow lies and sexist comments about her to gain space on social networks. “I’m free to do what I want,” she wrote on Twitter.

The comments involving Leo Picon’s sister surfaced during the night, when Bill told about a secret romance with the blogger. According to the pawn of A Fazenda 13, the affair is the most forbidden of the ones he keeps out of confinement.

“There is one that is the most prohibited of all,” he said, during a chat with Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos. To avoid naming the blonde, Anitta’s ex-boyfriend “wrote” on MC Mirella’s husband’s leg. Internet users were able to decipher the pawn’s gestures.

After that, followers began to speculate that the blogger had betrayed João Guilherme with Anitta’s ex-boyfriend. Through Twitter, Jade neither denied nor confirmed the rumors, but said she has the right to do whatever she wants with her life.

“I’m here to make it clear, without any possibility of creating a different narrative, I ended a three-year cycle of my life, a wonderful relationship that taught me a lot, but what happens in my single life is only up to me and in it I am free to do what I want,” she began.

“At 20, I saw that living to prove your truth to others is a prison and I’m not going to put myself in that role. My conscience is clear. I will make room for judgments, lies and sexist comments,” she continued in another passage.

João Guilherme also used the microblog, but made a more objective statement. “But the bottom line is: I don’t know about it so I can’t really give an opinion, I don’t have contact with my ex so I won’t ask. Everyone is. [traído] and whoever wasn’t will be one day,” wrote the actor.

Check out the outburst:

I’m here to make it clear, with no possibility of creating a different narrative I ended a 3 year cycle of my life, a wonderful relationship that taught me a lot, but what happens in my SINGLE life is up to me and in it I’m free to do whatever I want — jade picon (@jadepicon) October 21, 2021

recently I see my name involved in a series of speculations and news that do not always have the slightest commitment to the reality I live in and I often end up feeling obliged to position my truth — jade picon (@jadepicon) October 21, 2021

at age 20, I saw that living to prove your truth to others is a prison and I’m not going to put myself in that role. my conscience is clear. I think it’s natural that they talk about my life but don’t expect my position on everything they say… — jade picon (@jadepicon) October 21, 2021

