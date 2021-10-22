‘Imagine what you did to get fired’ · TV News

After Ruby Rose blurted it out and claimed she left the Batwoman cast at the end of season one because the backstage of the series would be abusive and dangerous, actor Camrus Johnson decided to rebut his former colleague’s accusations. Acting Luke Fox in the attraction, he has hinted that the actress is responsible for what happened to her contract. “It’s very difficult to get fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what she had to do to make it happen,” she wrote.

“Batfamily, you know I wouldn’t go a day without saying something. Too many lies were told,” Johnson posted on his Twitter profile. “Just know that we have a lot of amazing people working on the show, and none of this is going to change anything.”

The Australian actress went to social media on Wednesday (20) to denounce a series of abuses promoted on set by executives involved in the project. Among the accusations made by the actress were threats of mass dismissal, serious accidents and even harassment of a private detective.

Performer of Kate Kane, a character who wears the mantle of the heroine in the comics, Ruby announced that she would leave the role in May of last year, right after the end of the first season. At the time, it was disclosed that the choice to leave was the actress because of the weariness of recording a production as Batwoman.

The first complaint made by the former protagonist was directed to Peter Roth, former president of Warner Bros. TV, producer responsible for the series. According to Ruby, the executive even hired a private detective to follow her out of work and monitor her routine. According to her, the purpose was to gather information that would justify her resignation.

In her accusations, the actress also names Caroline Dries, creator and showrunner of Batwoman; Greg Berlanti, executive producer and mind behind The CW’s entire Arrowverse; Dougray Scott, interpreter of Jacob Kane and former co-star; and Sarah Schechter, producer and partner at Berlanti.

“You’re my chapter one. I’m not sure if you left after being promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women leave your pants wet around your crotch while you were still wearing them, or left after putting them on. a private investigator behind me — whom you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit into your narrative,” Ruby wrote of Roth.

The actress claims that she started the “witch hunt” with Roth so that he would never do the same things to anyone again as he did to her in Batwoman. The former protagonist says she wants to take her life back and show the public the truth.

After the accusations against Roth, Ruby pointed out that Caroline Dries, even in her showrunner position, visited the series set only “four or five times” in a year. She denounced that the former boss pushed the bar for the recordings to continue despite the explosion of the Covid-19 pandemic, while other productions that are also recorded in Vancouver, Canada, immediately stopped work.

About Dougray Scott, the actress claims that her former colleague had unprofessional behavior and that he even hurt a stuntwoman during the recordings. She claims that the actor walked in and out of the set whenever he wanted and verbally abused the women involved in the production.

In addition to allegations of misconduct, harassment and lack of professionalism, Ruby also detailed several injuries sustained on set, including witnessing a crew member receiving third-degree burns and a production assistant who became a quadriplegic.

The actress shared images of herself at the hospital where she was treated for a neck injury suffered during a stunt on the set of Batwoman. Ruby explained that one of the reasons she was “cold” on the show was because she was forced to return to the set just ten days after surgery, after Roth threatened to fire the entire cast and crew because she was injured. She even criticized the producer for not looking for a way out to explain her temporary absence from the plot.

“So, in closing, please, my dear, dear fans, stop asking if I’m coming back for that horrible series, I wouldn’t come back for any amount of money and not even if a gun was pointed at my head. And I didn’t quit my job. . I didn’t give up. They ruined Kate Kane and destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I would have to give up my rights,” concluded the actress.

After the departure of Ruby Rose, Javicia Leslie was hired to play the new protagonist, Ryan Wilder. Season two also introduced Wallis Day, the actress who was responsible for playing Kate Kane with Ruby’s departure.