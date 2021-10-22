immigration agents allegedly committed physical and sexual abuse

posted on 10/22/2021 06:00



Border Patrol police officer in Honduran magazine, while 2-year-old daughter cries after trying to enter the US in 2018: photo went viral – (credit: John Moore/AFP)

The name of the 26-page report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) suggests the content of the 160 allegations collected by the US government about misconduct and abuses committed by US authorities against immigrants arrested after crossing the border into Mexico: They treat you like you are worthless. According to the non-governmental organization, the cases, which took place between 2016 and 2021, involve Border Patrol agents; Customs and Border Protection (CBP); and Immigration and Customs Inspection (ICE). The report reveals that serious physical attacks, sexual violations, intimidation, racist attacks and extortion were committed with the knowledge of the government, which took no action.

Associate Director of the United States Program at HRW and author of the report, Clara Long (read Two questions for) told the Correio that, given the underreporting of the number of undocumented immigrants trying to enter the US, “it’s fair to say that Brazilians are very impacted by systematic abuses on the southern border”. Unpublished CBP data obtained by The Washington Post showed that US authorities detained more than 1.7 million immigrants along the Mexican border during fiscal year 2021, which ended in September. The number is a record in the entire history of records. Illegal crossings began to increase last year but soared in the months following President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Between July and August this year, more than 200,000 foreigners were arrested.

Clara Long said she was shocked by some of the violations against immigrants of different nationalities cataloged by US authorities. “There are really serious cases involving border patrol agents. One of them kneed a woman’s lower pelvis. She had bruises, felt pain and, later, hemorrhaged,” he said. “Another asylum seeker said that the agent hit him so badly that he lost consciousness and suffered cerebral edema.”

Other shocking violations include sexual assaults. According to Long, an agent wearing a green uniform, identical to that of the US Border Patrol, proposed to an asylum seeker that she perform oral sex in exchange for an alleged release. Another agent would have forced a girl to strip and touched her inappropriately. “We’ve also seen reports of serious medical malpractice. An asylum seeker was bitten by an agent dog and received no help for a month. Had the testicles removed, affected by infection. There were also cases in which people only received food if they signed the deportation documents,” said the author of the report.

Recommendations

Also according to Long, HRW has been encouraging Joe Biden’s government to take urgent steps to improve transparency and accountability of agents for the abuses committed. “This means publicly acknowledging the scope of the problem and asking other federal government agencies to investigate these violations. We also need congressional involvement, external scrutiny and oversight. A humanitarian response is needed on the southern border, rather than a focus on treating immigrants as a threat, which the US has done so far,” said the activist.

Late last month, photos of Haitian immigrants chased by agents on horseback in the Del Río (Texas) region drew the White House’s condemnation and led to the resignation of diplomat Daniel Foote, US special envoy to Haiti. “It’s horrible what you see—horses almost running over people…They being tied up. It’s outrageous. I promise you that these people (agents) will pay”, declared Biden, on September 24th. Around the same time, Alejandro Mayorkas, head of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), announced a swift disciplinary investigation into the “extremely disturbing” images and pledged internal oversight of the conduct of Border Patrol agents in Del Río. However, according to HRW, no poll results have been released, despite Mayorkas’ promise to do so “in days, not weeks.”

» Two questions for…

Clara Long, associate director of Human Rights Watch’s United States Program and author of the Human Rights Watch (HRW) report

What were the most disturbing conclusions of your report?

The most disturbing finding we had in this report was that the US government itself knows about shocking border abuses perpetrated by the authorities themselves. The report does not cover content that we have not heard from other means, such as physical and sexual abuse, intimidation, racist treatment, violations of the legal process. It shows that US authorities have been reporting this conduct internally for many years, with no indication that such allegations would be investigated and followed up. Human Rights Watch asked the US government about specific cases several weeks ago. We received no response.

Under what circumstances did these abuses occur?

They took place both at the time of arrest and inside detention centers along the border. The authorities that collected these complaints were those responsible for monitoring the immigrants during the asylum application process. On a few occasions, these people talked about the treatment they received when trying to enter the US. I spoke with some of the border patrol agents and they confirmed that the allegations are real.