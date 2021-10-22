In a bikini, Marina Ruy Barbosa sensualizes on top of a car during a rehearsal on the streets of Rio

Marina Ruy Barbosa (26) was clicked during a photo shoot.

This Thursday morning, 21st, the actress literally stopped traffic by posing in the streets of Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio de Janeiro.

In the catches made by the paparazzi, the redhead appeared powerful, all produced making face and showing off her beauty and her good shape. Supported by an old car, the muse came up with at least three different looks for the rehearsal.

First, she wore a leopard bikini top and crochet print shorts. Wearing dark glasses, the artist completed the production with a high-heeled sandal with leg straps and a yellow and pink shirt on top.

The second look consisted of a crochet cropped top, yellow sports shorts and a light blue sweater on top. Also wearing sunglasses and with a high-heeled sandal tied on her leg, she left the underside of her thin blue bikini showing when sensualizing on the hood of the car.

Noticing the presence of the photographers, Marina was very sympathetic and made a point of posing for a few clicks.

Check out the snapshots of Marina Ruy Barbosa during a photo shoot:





