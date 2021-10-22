In a day of stampede in the economy, Bolsonaro makes a denial live and blames the press and governors for the crisis

The president Jair Bolsonaro used his live broadcast on social media on Thursday 21 to attack Covid’s CPI, whose report accuses him of committing nine crimes, and distills denial about the pandemic. The commission charged the former captain with common crimes under the Penal Code; crimes of responsibility, according to the Law of Impeachment; and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

“This accusation by the CPI’s G-7 did not help at all. It took staff time and took two days for the minister [Marcelo] Queiroga”, said Bolsonaro in the live. “They accuse me of 11 crimes there. I will not discuss fantasy story”.

Hours before the broadcast, the Ministry of Economy suffered four casualties. The main one is the resignation of the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal. Jeferson Bittencourt (Secretary of the National Treasury), Gildenora Dantas (Special Assistant Secretary of the Treasury and Budget) and Rafael Araújo (Deputy Secretary of the National Treasury) also resigned.

The stampede takes place on the day the Chamber of Deputies, with the support of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, articulates an opening in the Budget to pay for the Auxílio Brasil of 400 reais, seen as a priority for the president’s campaign for reelection.

“We will have space in the Budget to approve this Brazilian Aid of 400 reais. It has to be something that the guy can buy the groceries,” he said. The president also insisted on blaming governors and the press and disclaiming any responsibility for the economic crisis.

“The ‘stay at home’ policy is one of the most perverse of humanity. Here in Brazil, everyone adopted it. And look, a large part of the population asked for the lockdown. I had the power to close Brazil, but I didn’t close a single tavern”.

“Did I aggravate the hunger or did you, who supported stay at home?” he asked, while showing an opinion piece critical of the government published by a site.

Bolsonaro also announced that the country is on the verge of seeing another increase in fuel. According to him, gasoline and diesel are expensive, “but they are cheaper than abroad”. Even so, he said again that he will offer aid of 400 reais to 750,000 self-employed truck drivers. “It’s possible at the moment. It gives a little more than 3 billion reais over a year. Now, there is a secretary who wants to assert his will. The minister made a decision, let’s spend within the ceiling and the reforms continue. We have a spending ceiling”.

On Thursday, the secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, José Mauro Coelho, was another one to resign. Hours earlier, Bolsonaro had already mentioned the possibility of aid for truck drivers.

THE live it was also marked by the president’s denial. He attacked the use of masks and questioned, without providing any evidence, the Covid-19 vaccines. “Perhaps I was the only head of state in the world to slap the face on this issue. The decision doesn’t always please everyone. We have to decide which side we are on, and it is not the politically correct side. I chose the right side. The side of the truth is always the hardest”.

Loading…

Answer our survey and help us understand what our readers expect from CartaCapital