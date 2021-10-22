In a video about meat prices, Luciano Huck wears a politician’s costume

Luciano Huck renewed his contract with Globo, took over Faustão’s schedule on Sundays and signaled that he postponed his dream of entering politics and, eventually, running for the presidency. Did you really postpone? In a video posted on his Instagram profile, the presenter gives several signs that he has not lost interest in the subject.

The theme of the 3-minute, 30-second video is the high price of meat. Yes. Luciano Huck decided to address his nearly 20 million followers to give a class on inflation. Didactically, he first refutes the thesis that the rise in meat prices is related to the fact that people stayed at home during the pandemic. “It has nothing to do with the lockdown. I asked this question to several economists,” he says.

Then, he observes that one of the answers to the problem is the rise of the dollar and criticizes the economic policy of minister Paulo Guedes, without mentioning him: “In 2020, the real was the sixth currency that devalued the most. No wonder that we are breaking export records at the same time that food is becoming more and more expensive in the market”.

Doesn’t it look like free electoral propaganda? Huck continues:

“Luciano, why are you telling me all this? Because you, who are from the same generation as me, and we need to tell the next ones who are coming”, he says. “We’ve always heard ‘politics are not discussed’. But the truth is that there is no way out.” And speaks, presenting the themes of a possible platform:

“Because politics is not just what happens in Brasilia. Politics is the price of meat in the supermarket. It’s the kid from the favela to have the internet guaranteed to be able to dream. There’s no lack of vaccine when we need it most. It’s understanding that burning forests means not having rain, which means not having electricity, which means paying more on the electricity bill.”

Showing images of people eating leftovers, Huck says, “We do need to start discussing how to solve the real problems we’re facing today! And we’re going to face them in the future.”

And he concludes: “And if the problem belongs to everyone, everyone needs to have a voice. To have a voice recognized and to participate in the debate. And come up with solutions. All this within the limits of democracy, respect, the law, which we have we want to build solutions together. And the price of meat is just another example that while we are afraid to talk about these things, eventually the bill comes. And it gets expensive!”

When he released the book “From Door to Door” in September, I remarked: “It looks very much like a calling card for someone determined to take higher flights in public life. A candidate for something. Without ever committing in the affirmative, Huck has been nurturing for years. the expectation that he could one day run for president. He still can.”