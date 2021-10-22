In In Times of the Emperor, Leopoldina ‘frustrates’ Teresa and falls for Augusto · TV News

Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) is going to break her head in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The empress wanted her eldest daughter Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) to marry Augusto (Gil Coelho). However, the prince and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will fall in love, which will frustrate the monarch’s plans. On a walk along the beach, the romance between the two will be even more evident in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (22) , the nobles, who will have almost kissed during a horseback ride, will start exchanging intense looks during a walk.

Upon realizing that there is something among the lovebirds, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will find a way for them to get closer. “Your highness is already far away… Don’t you want to come closer?”, the Countess will say to Leopoldina.

Later, Dom Pedro 2º’s mistress (Selton Mello)’s plan will work out, and Isabel will decide to marry Gastão (Daniel Torres), while her younger sister will be completely enchanted by Augusto. However, the European will humiliate her and refuse to marry her.

The countess of Barral will pay dearly for her interference in the princesses’ lives. She will face the wrath of Teresa, who will dump all the frogs she was forced to swallow on her rival.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

