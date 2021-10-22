In Major, Liquid enters pasha and Vitality goes bodyy: see other substitutes entered for the tournament | DRAFT5

Less than an hour after the Virtus.pro make the Sanjar exchange official “SANJI“Kuliev by Evgeny”FL1T” Lebedev, the PGL revealed this Friday morning (22) the line-ups registered for the PGL Major Stockholm Major 2021.
In a statement issued through its social networks, the Romanian tournament organizer made official the squads for the most prestigious championship on the world stage. Counter-Strike, with some rather unusual substitutes.
While many teams have signed up their own coach also for the substitute position – case of fatherN with Felipe “philippe” Martins, Sharks with Hélder “coachi” Sancho and GODENT with Olavo “cky” Napoleon – others bet on the base or even on unusual names for the function.
Liquid
The most unexpected case of all is certainly the responsibility of the Team Liquid Gabriel’s “Fallen” Toledo, who bet on veteran Jarosław “pashaBiceps” Jarząbkowsk, Major Champion with the Virtus.pro in 2014 and now a streamer for the Dutch organization, for the role.
vitality
The French from vitality trusted in the services of Alexander “bodyy” Pianaro, who currently defends the DBL PONEY and who has played alongside Dan “apEX” Madesclaire and Richard “shox” Papillon during the times of G2, for the reserve vacancy.
entropy
The Russians went to the market to secure the services of the experienced Egor “flame” Vasilev in case of any emergency. The athlete left the Natus Vincere a few weeks after wearing the organization’s shirt for over six years.
Other teams, however, bet on homemade solutions, looking to currently inactive athletes or their base squads for the necessary element in case of any setback. See what they were below:
Bet on inactive athletes:
ence – Aleksi “allu” Jalli (Substitute)
G2 – Kenny “kennyS” Schrub (Substitute)
astralis – Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen (Substitute)