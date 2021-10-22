In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Teresa goes on top of Luísa and leaves her purple: ‘Crazy’ · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will lose her mind for good with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) chooses to marry Gastão (Daniel Torres), the empress will pour out all her anger on the countess and go after her. “Ignorant, a madwoman!” will curse Dom Pedro 2º’s (Selton Mello) lover, who will turn purple after being dragged by the arm in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter scheduled to air next Tuesday (26) , the betrayed will spit out all the frogs she was forced to swallow thanks to her rival. “Do you want to know what feelings you awaken in me? You have ruined my life, taken everything that was mine. What more does the Countess want?” the empress will complain.

The emperor’s mistress will try to put a hot towel on the situation. “I just fulfilled my role. I was hired to prepare the princesses for…”, the noblewoman will say, before being interrupted by the enemy, who will grab her arm violently.

“What about my husband? Conquering Pedro was also part of your duties? Seducing the emperor was in your plans since he arrived, wasn’t it? Confess,” Teresa said, disgusted.

shooed like an animal

Completely upset, the monarch will start dragging the enemy out of Quinta da Boa Vista. “What’s that? You’re hurting me,” Luisa will be startled. “Your empathy is not greater than your sins! Get out of my house now!”, Teresa countered.

The Countess will try to maintain her composure. “I’m leaving because you are beside yourself,” the countess will say. “Are you calling me crazy? I’ve never been so lucid! Get out of my life, you bastard!”, the empress will retort, who will expel her enemy once and for all.

When she gets home, Luísa will tell Dumas (Marcelo Valle) about what happened. “She’s just a provincial, clumsy, ignorant, crazy! Look at the marks! Look what she’s done! She grabbed me by the arm and dragged me to the door,” fired the lover of the Brazilian ruler.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

