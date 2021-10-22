In tune, Cano praises Nenê: “It’s time to change Vasco’s face” | Vasco

Inseparable on the field and in the celebrations of goals and victories, the two also got together this week for a chat with the Spectacular sport. THE full interview with the duo airs on Sunday, on TV Globo. In the conversation, which took place this Thursday after training at CT Moacyr Barbosa, they talked about the good relationship, projected access, the future at the club and filled the ball with coach Fernando Diniz and the fans. The Argentine, however, also reserved praise for his partner.

Nenê and Cano, from Vasco, in an interview with EE that will air on Sunday

– The arrival of Nenê, for me personally, helped a lot. In fact, it helped the entire team. He is being very important. I feel like we played and we’ve known each other for a long time. He arrived at the right time to change Vasco’s face. And now the team is much better.

– He is a very professional and intelligent guy who makes the team play. On the field, he demonstrates on a daily basis that he is eager to move Vasco up to the First Division. And that’s what we all want – said Cano, minutes after Nenê received from the hands of the CBF, at CT do Vasco, the award for best player in Serie B in September.

Cano was going through a fast of 10 games when Nenê and Fernando Diniz arrived at Vasco. The midfielder revealed that he had talked to the Argentine on his first day at the club and returned the compliments. The rest of the interview, however, you follow on Sunday at Esporte Espetacular.

Same language when it comes to Nautical

Despite speaking different languages, Cano and Nenê speak the same when the subject is Nautical. For the pair, a victory on Sunday at Aflitos is fundamental for Vasco’s project to return to Serie A. The team needs to win and there is no more room for stumbling.

– It’s a final. It’s our live. We know we can achieve this victory and we are going to look for it. We are all together, we work together and we have to do what Fernando Diniz asks in training. We are confident and this increases the individual and collective quality. It will be a final – projected Cano.

Nenê and Cano account for 66% of Vasco's goals since the arrival of Diniz

Nenê reinforced the Argentine striker’s speech:

– That’s exactly it. We have to give our lives to win this game. It’s going to be very difficult, their team is strong, and it’s hard to play away from home. We have to do whatever Fernando Diniz asks. The training week was good. Pull (laughs). But it’s the way Diniz plays. It’s difficult. So we have to work even harder. That’s it. We really believe in his work and we’re seeing that it’s working.

Vasco and Náutico play on Sunday, at 16, at Aflitos. Earlier on the same day, you can watch the duo’s full interview at Esporte Espetacular.