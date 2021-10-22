InCor asks Anvisa for clinical trials of spray vaccine

The InCor (Institute of the Heart) of São Paulo filed today with an authorization request from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to carry out clinical trials of the nasal spray vaccine against covid-19. The studies are of phases I and II.

With the research, it will be possible to verify both the immunogenicity – which is the ability of the immunizing agent to generate an immune response – and safety. It is also the study that allows defining the best vaccination schedule, whether with one or two doses, as well as the right period of application between one and the other.

According to InCor, tests showed that animals immunized with the formula produced by them have “high levels of IgA and IgG antibodies” and a protective cellular response.

“We are hopeful in the clinical results of this spray vaccine, as all the tests that we propose to carry out have shown us important achievements in combating the virus,” said the study’s lead researcher, Dr. Jorge Kalil, director of the Immunology Laboratory at InCor and Full Professor at FMUSP (USP Faculty of Medicine).

The forecast is that the tests will start in January 2022. The first two phases of the clinical stage will last up to three months. The study will have the participation of 280 volunteers, who will be divided into seven groups.

spray immunizer

The Institute emphasizes that this is an unprecedented project in the country. Both for the form of administration, since currently all vaccines available in Brazil are in the form of injection, as well as for the model used for production.

As explained by InCor, the spray format helps fight the coronavirus at the most important site of infection, which is the airways. The idea is that the immunizing agent strengthens the immune response of the entire region, in order to “avoid the individual’s chain of infection, disease development and transmission to other people”.

“Unlike current vaccines, which use the spike protein to induce the immune response of the

organism, the InCor vaccine uses sequential peptides (biomolecules formed by the link

of two or more amino acids) derived from proteins that make up the virus,” explains InCor.

The development of the immunizing agent, carried out by the Immunology Laboratory at InCor, has a partnership with Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and USP (University of São Paulo).