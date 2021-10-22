Increase in infected cases in Linhares

The number of cases of people infected by the HIV/Aids virus has been showing increasing rates in Linhares and concerns health authorities who advise people to be more discerning with their sexual partners. The monthly survey carried out by the Center for Attention to Health Policies (NAPS), of the Department of Health, shows that from January to September 2021, 48 new cases of HIV were diagnosed in the city.

During this same period, 19 cases of patients already diagnosed in other municipalities (transferred) and following follow-up in Linhares were also received. There were, then, 67 new cases of HIV/AIDS patients received during this period by the Municipal Program of STI/AIDS/Viral Hepatitis B and C in the year 2021. In the entire year of 2020, 41 cases were registered.

The program that runs at Naps, in the Colina neighborhood, formerly Hospital Talma, provides citizens with prevention, diagnosis, care and treatment services for STIs, HIV/AIDS and Viral Hepatitis B and C in accordance with the Guidelines of the National STI Department /AIDS/Viral Hepatitis of the Ministry of Health. Services are provided at the Testing and Counseling Center (CTA), Specialized Care Service (SAE) Adult and Pediatric and Medicine Dispensing Unit (UDM).

Rapid tests for the detection of HIV (Anti-HIV), Syphilis, Hepatitis B (HBsAg) and Hepatitis C (Anti-HCV), are offered to the entire population for free in all basic health units, on free demand, performed by the Program and also by the Family Health Strategy teams, Hospitals and Prisons.

Patients diagnosed with HIV and Viral Hepatitis B and C in health units, hospitals and prisons are referred for continuity of care and treatment at Naps, where it is the reference center for the municipal program.

The Program also carries out promotion and prevention actions with a mobile unit throughout the city. In 2020, 40 actions were carried out, even with the new coronavirus pandemic.

Causes – One of the causes of the increase in infected cases may be the trivialization of the topic, mainly by the younger population, given the ease of information. The explanation comes from psychologist Renato Cardia, from the Municipal Program of IST/AIDS/Viral Hepatitis B and C.

“There is a misunderstanding that the virus, when controlled by the treatment, no longer causes concern. Not quite. Treatment also depends on the body’s acceptance. The virus can be treated, but the disease still has no cure. So prevention is better”, warns the psychologist.

Cardia remembers that the orientation is also valid for the elderly group, whose age group is another one that is on the list of increase in cases. In old age, in addition to not having the custom of using condoms, people now live longer, and have started to rely on drugs that increase sexual energy.

According to Renato Cardia, the problem was aggravated by the pandemic. After becoming more reclusive last year, people started to relate more socially this year, which may have made it easier to switch partners without proper protection.

Regardless of sexual orientation, it is recommended to always use a condom, especially between partners whose relationship is recent. Another recommendation is to take the quick test.

Treatment – According to experts, the person can be infected with the HIV/Aids virus without being sick.

The person, then, does not have AIDS. She only has the virus. However, if the treatment is not done, the virus attacks the body’s immune system, allowing the action of opportunistic diseases with the appearance of weight loss, diarrhea, hair loss, herpes and others.

It is noteworthy that these symptoms are also common in other diseases and not only in people who are sick with the HIV virus.

With the treatment, the person can leave the stage of illness and return to the stage of just carrying the virus. The patient starts to receive drugs called antiretroviral drugs to block the replication of the virus so that the individual does not get sick.

It should be stressed that rapid tests for STI/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C are offered free of charge in the municipal public network, both at Naps and at the Health Units. In addition to the rapid test, laboratory tests are offered at Naps, when required. Female and male condoms are also distributed free of charge at the units. Allied to these services, several awareness campaigns are carried out periodically by the branch.

Despite the increase in the number of HIV carriers in Linhares, the number of sick people is considered small. The finding was verified after analyzing the monthly survey of Naps. Source: PML.