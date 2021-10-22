Indian gets life imprisonment for killing wife with snake bite

A 28-year-old Indian man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his own wife. He used snakes as weapons to attack the woman. The information was released by the BBC.

The trial only took place now, but the attacks were earlier this year. Suraj Kumar, 28, bought snakes and set them up to attack Uthra.

First Suraj bought a Russell’s viper, gave his wife sedatives, and released the animal into the room. She was attacked and spent months recovering. At the time, no one suspected that it was a crime.

In April, when Uthra was still recovering, Suraj made another attack. Again he gave his wife sedatives. And this time he brought an Indian cobra, illegally bought, to his room.

He had difficulty getting the cobra to attack Uthra, as the animal only does this when attacked. Suraj had to grab her by the “hood” and press her head close to the woman’s arm.

The mother found Uthra lying on the bed “with her mouth open and her left hand hanging to one side.” Suraj was nearby but said he didn’t notice and that he “didn’t want to disturb her sleep.”

The victim was taken to hospital, but did not resist and was declared dead from poisoning. The family suspected Suraj, so the police started to investigate him. They found out how he bought the snakes and devised the plans.

“He was determined to kill her, take her money and marry another woman. He planned everything meticulously and succeeded on the third attempt,” said Apukuttan Ashok, the lead investigator in the case.

Prosecutor Mohanraj Gopalakrishnan said Suraj “showed no remorse” even when the life sentence was passed.

