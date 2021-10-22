Intel Core i9-12900K CPUs sell for $610 weeks before launch

Retailer broke deal with Intel and shipped processor; see pictures

A Reddit user posted that he was able to buy and receive yours. Intel Core i9-12900K. Seby9123 showed the images of processor in hands after having purchased the product at the German store MindFactory. Seby (whose name must be Sebastian) paid $610.00 (without added tax) on each CPU, in reais: BRL 3451.87.

We have already published the sale of engineering samples of the Alder Lake processors, but the start of sales and pre-sales should only take place after the official presentation (October 27th), with deliveries starting on November 4th. So yes, the retailer has broken the Non-Disclosure Agreement with Intel.

The photos published by Seb prove the new box for the Intel Core i9, with the box carrying the processor inside a package simulating a wafer. congratulations marketing Intel! The “envelope” was very beautiful, living up to the price of the top-of-the-line product. Check out:



Photos: Reproduction/Seby9123

Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake: What We Know So Far



The next generation of Intel processors will be based on 10nm Enhanced SuperFin technology, now called Intel 7, and hybrid core assembly. This hybrid assembly makes the CPUs have a mix of large cores for heavier tasks and smaller cores for simpler tasks. Thus, there is an energy saving in the use of the processor. This will be the first generation of Intel processors compatible with 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memories. The Alder Lake socket is the LGA 1700.

The new generation will be presented at the Intel Innovation event, which takes place on October 27th and 28th this year. Deliveries will start on November 4th. Rumors indicate that only the K-series will be released in 2021, with the others arriving at CES 2022. Price leaks by the leaker Momomo_US and other US store appearances corroborate these rumors.

