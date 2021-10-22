Inter Miami presents proposal to Santos to buy Jean Mota

The cycle of midfield Jean Mota at Santos seems to be really coming to an end. This Thursday (21), Inter Miami, from the United States, made a proposal for the 28-year-old player. The offer is around US$ 500 thousand (approximately R$ 2.8 million in the day’s quotation). Last Wednesday (20), the tribune had already announced the interest of the American club in the athlete.
According to what was found by the Report, as the midfielder has a contract with Peixe until June of next year, the tendency is that in the coming days the Management Committee will put the sale of the midfielder under discussion and approve the negotiation . The athlete also welcomes the transfer.
Thus, the shirt 41 would start to defend Inter Miami, Major League Soccer, from January 2022.
The Vila Belmiro team has 80% of the economic rights of Jean Mota. The other 20% belong to Fortaleza, the athlete’s former club.
Hired in 2017, the midfielder has 257 games and 20 goals scored with the Fish shirt. Jean Mota lived his best phase at the club in 2019, when, under the command of Jorge Sampaoli, he was the top scorer in the Campeonato Paulista with seven goals and elected the best player in the competition.