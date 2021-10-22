iPhone 13 in Brazil: the most expensive battery is impressive, but is it really worth it? – 10/22/2021

After almost a month of launch, Apple officially brings to Brazil, this Friday, its new line of cell phones: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. are between R$6,599 and R$15,499.

The four devices have the same screen sizes as the 2020 generation, but the notch, which hides the facial recognition sensors (Face ID), is 20% smaller in all of them. Cell phones are compatible with 5G.

The mini version is the smallest and cheapest among this year’s releases. The 13 Pro Max is the most advanced model, which deserves to be highlighted for its new camera system and best battery ever. Tilt he already has the new iPhones in his hands and tells below his first impressions about them.

iPhone 13 Mini (dark blue), iPhone 13 Pro Max (metallic blue) and iPhone 13 Pro (pink) Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

Summary of what across the line 13:

Tougher screen compared to iPhone 12 line and water protection.

Cinematic mode, which allows recording videos with dynamic autofocus on people or objects + blurred background effect in the scene.

The devices are sold with storage space starting at 128 GB (the line 13 Pro also has an option of 1 ALSO ).

). A15 Bionic Processor.

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max (left to right) Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro, with a 6.1-inch screen (15.4 inches diagonally from one end to the other) and the Pro Max, with 6.7 inches (17 centimeters) are worth mentioning for two new features: a rate screen dynamic update and even more advanced cameras.

Starting with the first item, the screen has the ability to adjust — go from 10 Hz up to 120 Hz (the higher the number, the more fluid the transition of images on the display) to make viewing smoother in very fast animations, such as scrolling a feed and game graphics, for example.

Also, the screen is brighter compared to the Pro 12 line.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 12 Pro (right): notch difference Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

The rear camera set is the same on the two 13 Pro phones. It consists of a wide-angle, ultra-wide (to capture more content) and telephoto (for 3x optical zoom) lens. All have support for night mode (including selfie), which has the help of artificial intelligence to improve photos taken in dark environments.

And now the ultra-wide lens can also be used as a macro lens, which captures more details of very close objects without losing focus. This configuration was the one that caught my attention the most. It recognizes details at a minimum focus distance of 2 cm.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 12 Pro (right): camera differences Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

Every year Apple improves its suite of sensors and image processing software. And, even though many of the news arrive after the competition, the impression is that, when she decides to do it, she does it well in most cases (and it couldn’t even be different given the price of the device).

I was able to take pictures of objects and plants with the lens super close to the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the result was amazing. Check out some examples (and some extra images from the main camera)

Photos taken with iPhone 13 Pro Max

1 / 6 iPhone 13 Pro Max: Details of a Sheet Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt two / 6 iPhone 13 Pro Max: Can see water droplets on flower petals Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt 3 / 6 iPhone 13 Pro Max: New Lens Captures Much More Close-up Object Detail Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt 4 / 6 iPhone 13 Pro Max: flower color and texture details Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt 5 / 6 iPhone 13 Pro Max: photo taken with main camera in natural light environment Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt 6 / 6 iPhone 13 Pro Max: Photo taken with the main camera Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

Still on the launch cameras, the company added styles of image capture. There are five in total (including the default effect) and they offer different parameters of tone and warmth — the warmth of the photo — for the moment before the click.

Once configured, the photos are registered with this defined format. If you want to change it, you need to change the camera settings.

In terms of battery life, Apple has made improvements to the four devices in the line. In the initial tests of the 13 Pro Max the results were impressive. On days of more common use (work, internet browsing, social networks, among other apps) his battery lasted almost two full days.

The A15 Bionic processor in the 13 Pro line is also a little different: the graphics card (GPU) has five cores and, according to Apple, 50% more powerful than its rivals. The graphics card is used to process the most demanding graphics of editing apps and heavy games.

The device is sold in colors: black, gold, silver and blue-Sierra. The finish on the back is matte with brighter sides. And the camera sensors are even bigger than the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

Datasheet: iPhone 13 Pro

Screen: 6.1 inches; Oled; 2532 x 1170 pixels; 120 Hz;

Processor: A15 Bionic;

Memory: 6GB RAM;

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB;

Cameras: 12 MP (telephoto, wide-angle and ultra-angle), with 3x optical zoom; and 12 MP (front);

Battery: 3,095 mAh.

Prices:

128 GB: BRL 9,499 (BRL 8,549.10 in cash)

256 GB: BRL 10,499 (BRL 9,449.10 in cash)

512 GB: BRL 12,499 (BRL 11,249.10 in cash)

1 ALSO : BRL 14,499 (BRL 13,049.10 in cash)

Datasheet: iPhone 13 Pro Max

Screen: 6.7 inches; Oled; 2778 x 1284 pixels; 120 Hz;

Processor: A15 Bionic;

Memory: 6GB RAM;

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB;

Cameras: 12 MP (telephoto, wide-angle and ultra-angle), with 3x optical zoom; and 12 MP (front);

Battery: 4,352 mAh.

Prices:

128 GB: BRL 10,499 (BRL 9,449.10 in cash)

256 GB: BRL 11,499 (BRL 10,349.10 in cash)

512 GB: BRL 13,499 (BRL 12,149.10 in cash)

1 ALSO : BRL 15,499 (BRL 13,949.10 in cash)

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

The line of compact iPhone with infinite screen was inaugurated with the iPhone 12 mini, from 2020. It is definitely a device that will please those who miss being able to keep their cell phone in their pants pocket.

The big difference between the 13 and the 13 mini is the size. The first has a 6.1-inch (15.4 cm) screen. The second is 5.4 inches (13.7 centimeters).

iPhone 13 Mini – screen is 5.4 inches Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

Both versions are sold in five colors: pink, blue, white, black and red. In addition, there are three memory options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The models that Tilt had access are blue (iPhone 13 mini) and pink (iPhone 13). The smallest one is beautiful. This line has a brighter finish that gives a more relaxed feel to the cell phone.

iPhone 13 mini – blue Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

As for the pink, I felt that it doesn’t look as pink as the promotional images displayed on shopping websites and in Apple’s own presentation. It’s very clear, a super discreet tone (will there ever be a pink iPhone?).

iPhone 13 pink Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

In terms of design, few things have changed compared to iPhones 12. But in the back the positioning of the dual camera was changed. Now they are diagonal because they use larger sensors, which capture more light.

There are still two: a wide-angle and an ultra-wide one, which allows a wider viewing angle in the photos. They now come with sensor-shift optical image stabilization, which means images are hardly blurry, even if you move while holding the phone. I quickly tested this configuration on the two cell phones in line 13 and liked the result.

The iPhone 13 battery lasts about 2 hours longer than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 mini lasts 1 hour and longer than 12 Mini. It has not yet been possible to fully test the batteries of the two, but stay tuned for Tilt to find out soon how our tests went.

Datasheet: iPhone 13 mini

Screen: 5.4 inches; Oled; 2340 x 1080 pixels; 60 Hz;

Processor: A15 Bionic;

Memory: 4GB RAM;

Storage: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB;

Cameras: 12 MP (wide-angle and ultra-angle) and 12 MP (front);

Battery: 2,438 mAh.

Prices:

128 GB: BRL 6,599 (BRL 5,939.10 in cash)

256 GB: BRL 7,599 (BRL 6,839.10 in cash)

512 GB: BRL 9,599 (BRL 8,639.10 in cash)

Datasheet: iPhone 13

Screen: 5.4 inches; Oled; 2532 x 1170 pixels; 60 Hz;

Processor: A15 Bionic;

Memory: 4GB RAM;

Storage: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB;

Cameras: 12 MP (wide-angle and ultra-angle) and 12 MP (front);

Battery: 3240 mAh.

Prices:

128 GB: BRL 7,599 (BRL 6,839.10 in cash)

256 GB: BRL 8,599 (BRL 7,739.10 in cash)

512 GB: BRL 10,599 (BRL 9,539.10 in cash)

Worth the investment?

Looking at the technical specs (given that more in-depth testing needs to be done with the releases), Apple presents a set of phones that catch the eye indeed. Mainly by improving battery and cameras. Here I’m not even talking about performance because the 2020 generation is still very advanced. The 2021 one is even more.

However, if you have an iPhone 12 (whatever the model), I don’t think it’s worth rushing to change unless you need better batteries.

Now, if you’re an Apple fan, have money to invest and have older versions, like the iPhone 7, 8, X…, you’ll definitely notice a big leap in technology when using a 13-line phone. Let’s see if these initial insights will hold after testing.

*With an article by Lucas Carvalho