IPTV more than tripled piracy in Brazil, says Claro – 10/21/2021

If a company doesn’t innovate, it stays behind and dies. If it innovates, it can be devoured by opportunists and content thieves.

This is the “trap” that Claro and other major operators in the world have gotten into since the introduction of IPTV (Internet Protocol Television).

It is through this system that most TV and streaming operators transmit their content around the world. And the pirates and stealers of other people’s content are not oblivious to the chances of profit. If there was already analog content theft, the digital world only made things worse.

In a meeting where it commented on its results yesterday, in Mexico, Claro revealed a 16% drop in its profit compared to last year. Revenue fell 2.6%. Subscriber leakage continues.

The only thing that grew was piracy.

As this column had already published at the end of last year, Brazil is today the country with the most IPTV and online piracy in the world.

The company estimates that since it launched IPTV in Brazil, content piracy has more than tripled compared to two years ago.

While piracy bills high, “official” signatures plummet in Brazil: in twelve months the drop in revenue was 12.5.

Worse: there’s no formula in sight that looks to solve this.

As this same column already published in May, the number of users of pirated services is already rapidly approaching the number of legal users.

Despite the task forces formed by the PF, PRF, the Public Ministry and the Federal Revenue in combating smuggling and selling devices (boxes) that allow piracy, apparently the black market is winning the battle and selling much more devices than the authorities can manage. confiscate.

Ricardo Feltrin at the Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Ooops website