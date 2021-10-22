IRB Brasil RE has net income of R$84.8 million in August; claims drop 10.1% By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – IRB Brasil (SA:) released the operating results for August in its monthly report. The company had a net income of R$84.8 million, impacted by the positive one-off effect of R$129.4 million in the result, resulting from the registration of the gain from the lawsuit related to PIS/PASEP.

Between January and August, the company recorded a negative result of BRL 168.9 million, still a 77% reduction compared to the losses of BRL 734 million in the same period in 2020. Without the effects of the run-off and one -off, the net result for 8M21 would be a loss of R$36.1 million.

About the premiums issued, IRB Brasil informs that in August the total amount was R$ 750.5 million, an increase of 7.6% in the annual comparison. The premium issued in Brazil was R$454.7 million, an increase of 27.2%, and abroad it was R$295.8 million, a decrease of 13% over August 2020.

When the first eight months of 2021 are added together, the premium written was R$ 6.008 billion, a reduction of 11.4% compared to 8M20. In Brazil, this volume rose 7.5%, reaching R$ 3.673 billion, and abroad it decreased 30.6%, to R$ 2.334 billion. The reduction in premiums originating abroad is in line with the re-underwriting strategy disclosed by the Company.

The claim expense in August this year was R$ 533.7 million, according to IRB Brasil, a drop of 10.1% compared to the same month in 2020. In the year, the loss ratio accumulates 87.2% , equivalent to an expense of R$ 3.699 billion. This represents an improvement of 16.5 pp compared to the 8M20 result. The loss ratio, excluding the effects of discontinued businesses (run-off), in the first eight months is 80.8%.

At 11:46 am, IRB Brasil shares advanced 0.19%, at R$ 5.23.

