IRB reduces losses by 77% in the year, with the result of August

O IRB Brazil (IRBR3) recorded net income of R$ 84.8 million in August, according to a statement released this Thursday (21). The company has a negative performance of BRL 168.9 million in the year — a 77% reduction in losses compared to the loss of BRL 734 million in the same period in 2020.

The reinsurer’s monthly profit was impacted by the increase of R$ 129.4 million in the result, resulting from the gain from the lawsuit related to the Social Integration Program (PIS/PASEP).

When excluding the effects of run-off and one-off in the first eight months of 2021, the company had a negative net result of BRL 36.1 million, an improvement of BRL 570.6 million compared to the result for the same period in 2020.

In relation to the premium issued, the IRB totaled R$750.5 million, of which R$454.7 million in Brazil and R$295.8 million abroad. The premium issued in Brazil grew 27.2%, while abroad there was a reduction of 13.0%, compared to the same period last year.

The company’s claim expense was R$533.7 million in August, 10.1% less than in August 2020.

The IRB emphasizes that the nature of the activities is subject to monthly seasonality and that the details of the company’s results will be presented in the balance sheet, whose release is scheduled for November 11th.

See the IRB press release: