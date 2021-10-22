Is higher inflation in Brazil the government’s fault? – 10/22/2021

Is inflation in Brazil the government’s fault or is it a reflection of what happens in the world? According to economists heard by UOL, there was even a worldwide rise in the price of food and oil. But inflation could be lower if the Brazilian government had not fueled the appreciation of the dollar and adopted measures to reduce the impact of rising prices in the world, according to experts.

For a group of economists, among the measures that the government could have adopted are the use of regulatory food stocks, an oil fund for the fuel sector, and greater participation in the foreign exchange market. Another group disagrees with these measures because they would be attempts to artificially manipulate market prices, with little lasting effect.

But the two groups of economists heard by UOL agree on one point: if there had been less uncertainty about the current government’s policies, the dollar would not have risen so much and, by table, inflation would be lower.

Highest Inflation Worldwide

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes says inflation is at its highest in the world. In fact, price indices have changed levels since the beginning of the pandemic: in the group of the 20 richest countries in the world (G-20), inflation has gone from 3.5% to 4.5% since the beginning of 2020, pulled by four factors.

Raw material : After interruptions in the production of various economic activities, consumers started to buy again, starting with China, which increased purchases of minerals, steel, grains and protein.

: After interruptions in the production of various economic activities, consumers started to buy again, starting with China, which increased purchases of minerals, steel, grains and protein. consumption change : People who stopped spending on leisure away from home, due to social isolation, chose to consume more goods, such as TVs and appliances, just at a time when industry and transport still face restrictions to meet more orders.

: People who stopped spending on leisure away from home, due to social isolation, chose to consume more goods, such as TVs and appliances, just at a time when industry and transport still face restrictions to meet more orders. Petroleum: The world’s main energy source, oil has been rising with the largest consumption in the world, increasing by almost 50% since the beginning of 2020.

Inflation in the 20 richest countries in the world, accumulated in 12 months:

Argentina: 51.42% Turkey: 19.58% Brazil: 10.25% Russia: 6.69% Mexico: 6.00% USA: 5.40% South Africa: 5.08% India: 4.81% Canada: 4.09% Germany: 3.87%

Inflation rose more in Brazil

In Brazil, the rise in inflation was stronger. The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) jumped from 4.31% in 2019 to 10.25% in the 12-month period up to last September. See the main factors of inflation in the country:

Dollar : Here, inflation is driven by the dollar, which has risen 25% since the beginning of March 2020. And the dollar makes everything that has its price set on the international market, such as fuel, more expensive.

: Here, inflation is driven by the dollar, which has risen 25% since the beginning of March 2020. And the dollar makes everything that has its price set on the international market, such as fuel, more expensive. Fuels : More expensive gasoline, diesel and ethanol contaminate other prices, as transport is included in the cost accounts of all sectors of the economy.

: More expensive gasoline, diesel and ethanol contaminate other prices, as transport is included in the cost accounts of all sectors of the economy. Energy : Water scarcity led the government to activate thermal power plants, which cost more than hydroelectric power plants.

: Water scarcity led the government to activate thermal power plants, which cost more than hydroelectric power plants. Foods: Food prices that were already rising suffered another impact caused by frosts, which affected crop production.

Price variation in 12 months until September

food : 14.7%

: 14.7% Rice : 11.4%

: 11.4% Bean : 12.6%

: 12.6% Corn : 16.7%

: 16.7% Vegetables and vegetables : 18.1%

: 18.1% Meat : 24.9%

: 24.9% Soy oil : 32.1%

: 32.1% gas cylinder : 34.7%

: 34.7% residential electricity : 28.8%

: 28.8% Fuels: 42%

What should the government have done?

For a group of economists, inflation is stronger and more resistant in Brazil, mainly because of the uncertainties about the government’s economic policy and the lack of concrete actions to keep prices from rising in some sectors.

The Brazilian currency is detached from the fundamentals of our economy due to political uncertainties. There is a lack of public policies capable of anchoring investor confidence, which reduces the supply of foreign currency and keeps the dollar appreciating.

Roberto Padovani, chief economist at BV bank

The inflation problem would be less serious if the president were someone else. He has a stake in this.

Mailson da Nóbrega, former finance minister

Why did the dollar go up so much? It has to do with the signals that the Brazilian government sent to investors. If the dollar does not come to Brazil, the dollar rises and contaminates the entire economy.

Fausto Augusto Junior, technical director of Dieese

What can the government still do?

Stop improvising and improve communication: According to economists, the fundamentals of the Brazilian economy would justify a dollar around R$ 4.70 instead of R$ 5.50. But uncertainties related to the government’s commitment not to increase spending increase country risk and drive away foreign investors.

The government should then make clear what is the plan for public spending not only for 2021 but also for 2022, said all economists heard by UOL.

The coming and going of the announcement of the new aid to families, on Tuesday (19), was cited by economists as an example that the projects are improvised in Brasília.

Intervene in the economy or not?

The other measures that could be adopted to contain inflation, on the other hand, are controversial because they represent some type of intervention in the market.

Use regulatory stocks: The government should use Conab (National Supply Company) stocks to supply the market with more rice, corn, beans and soybeans, for example, and hold prices down.

When the price of a product falls below the cost price, the government buys part of the crop, paying the minimum amount to the producer so that he does not have a loss and, thus, plant a new crop.

This stock is sold to the market when the price rises too high for the consumer. The problem is that stocks have practically run out in recent years.

The stocks for these products work because they meet the lower domestic supply when part of the production is directed abroad, due to higher prices. But the government adopted a strategy of reducing stocks, losing its ability to act.

Nelson Marconi, economist and professor at FGV

According to Marconi, coordinator of the Center for the Study of New Developmentalism at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGVcnd), regulatory stocks help to hold prices in times of strong increases for different products. Corn, for example, is used to feed chickens and pigs and thus influence the values ​​of these foods.

oil fund: Part of the readjustments in fuel could have been reduced by Petrobras if the oil company had been financially compensated for holding prices for a certain period. This money would come from a fund, supplied by the company’s own past profits to the government or taxes.

According to economist André Roncaglia, a professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), oil influences almost everything in the Brazilian economy, and that is why the readjustments should be passed on more slowly to consumers.

This fund would not be used to prevent the readjustments, but to prevent them from being so strong and in such a short time. Countries like Chile and France use this mechanism so that the entire economy does not suffer from the volatility of an international price.

André Roncaglia, economist and professor at Unifesp

Superficial measurements do not help

Former Finance Minister Mailson da Nóbrega, a partner at consultancy Tendências, says that artificial measures to contain prices have already been used, as in 2015, by the government of Dilma Rousseff, to fight electricity readjustments, and the bill came later.

Regulatory stocks no longer work as they used to, says Mailson da Nóbrega, because today Brazil is more open to the global economy. If food prices are artificially lower here, the producer increases exports.

For the economic advisor of FecomercioSP (Federation of Commerce of São Paulo), Guilherme Dietze, an oil fund could even ease fuel adjustments, but even so, the consequence would be negative for part of the population, as the bill would even be paid by who doesn’t have a car.

For these economists, the most adequate instrument the government has to tame inflation – in addition to sending a clearer message about what the spending policy will be for next year – is to actually raise interest rates. What is already being done. But at a cost: the economy will grow less.

The Ministry of Economy said it would not comment on the matter, and the Central Bank did not respond until this text was published.