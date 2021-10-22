It is necessary to have social assistance with a corresponding value, says Pacheco

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said this Thursday (21) that it is necessary to have social assistance with a value that is suitable to help Brazilian families. However, he defended that the amount is within the spending ceiling, with fiscal responsibility.

“The most important thing is to carry out once and for all the social program within a value that is consistent with the needs of Brazilian families, especially those most affected by the pandemic. People who can’t get a job, because there’s no job or job offer at that time. We have to work for this effective help to Brazilian families”, declared Pacheco.

“It is evident that we defend that this social program is increased, and its value is within what we all always preach, which is fiscal responsibility. In other words, the importance of finding an equation capable of inserting it within the public spending ceiling”, he continued.

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, stated, on Wednesday (20), that the Brazilian Aid will start to be paid in November with the amount of R$ 400 reais. However, the source of funds for the new social program that replaces Bolsa Família was not detailed.

The government drafted a modification in the spending ceiling rule itself, which will increase the amount that can be spent by the Union next year, thus keeping President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) promise to launch the new social program of R$ 400 monthly without exceeding the spending limit, as revealed by CNN on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro said this Thursday, during an event in Paraíba, that “no one is breaking the roof” for the program to be carried out. “We have approximately 16 million people from Bolsa Família. The average ticket for Bolsa Família is around R$192. If the average ticket is R$192, there are many people earning R$40.50. We decided to spend them all for at least R$400. All this with responsibility. Nobody is drilling through the ceiling.”