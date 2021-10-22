Italian press highlights ‘endless shame’ of Roma de Mourinho

In a game valid for Group C of the Europa Conference League, a competition that has teams eliminated from the European Champions League and the Europa League, Roma – coached by José Mourinho – visited Bodo/Glimt, current Norwegian champion, and was thrashed by 6 to 1.

The elastic score soon reverberated in the Italian press, who called the result a “historic embarrassment” and “endless shame” for the team in the country’s capital.

The newspaper “Gazzetta Dello Sport” recalled that Roma have already taken other resounding routs in European competitions, but always against great opponents, such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. This time, the beating was in front of a team that occupies the 218th place in the Uefa ranking – Roma is the 12th place in the same list.

“A historic embarrassment, an endless shame. Roma suffered a historic rout in form and content, defeated 6-1 by a Bodo/Glimt, which they dominated from start to finish. There have been embarrassing defeats in Roma’s history in competitions Europeans, but it’s one thing to lose to Manchester United, Barcelona or Bayern Munich and another to lose to 218th in the Uefa ranking. (…) If it’s not the worst page in Roma’s history, it’s very close.” highlighted the publication.

The “Corriere Della Serra” highlighted the heroic 400 Roma fans who traveled to Norway and faced a lot of cold and snow to accompany the team’s embarrassment on the field.

“A sensational defeat that baffles, in numbers and performance. In the cold of Norway and with many changes in the team (nine, compared to the team that faced Juventus, Roma fell – ugly – for the first time in the Conference League in front of heroic 400 fans of the team. After the disappointment against Juve in the Italian Championship, another defeat, different, but much more alarming,” highlighted the publication.

Dominant bodo in the first half, ride in the second

Bodo involved Roma’s substitutes from the start of the match. At eight minutes, the home team was already leading the score, after a goal scored by Botheim. Patick Berg increased the lead on 20 minutes.

Afterwards, Roma seemed to balance the game and even decreased, at 28, with Carles Pérez. The 2-1 continued until the break.

In the second half, the hosts continued to improve, but their effectiveness improved. At seven minutes, Botheim scored again. After the 25 minutes of the second stage, the ‘blackout’ of Roma came.

At 26, Solbakken made the Norwegian fourth. Pellegrino increased the rout seven minutes later. With Roma still reeling, Solbakken gave final numbers at the start at 35. 6-1.

Ranking and upcoming games

With the result, Bodo took the lead in Group C, now with seven points, against Rome’s six. CSKA Sofia and Zorya, who face each other in the round, complete the bracket, and have no chance of taking the top positions.

Current Norwegian champion, Bodo is also the leader of the current edition of the competition, with 47 points after 22 rounds. Next Sunday, the team visits Stromsgodset.

Roma are fourth in the Italian Championship, with 15 points. In the next round, the team receives the leader Napoli in a game scheduled for next Sunday (24), at 13:00 (GMT).