‘It’s soft for fans to call a mercenary’

Defender Dedé explained the reasons that led him to file a lawsuit in the Labor Court against the cruise. The player said that he decided to seek his rights when the Minas Gerais club said it would not pay off the debts it had with him.

During participation in Charla Podcast, the defender revealed that he preferred to wait a few months before leaving Fox Corner, as he had the expectation that his back wages would be properly paid.

“The biggest judgment is that I went to court against Cruzeiro. It’s not my fault, it’s more of the people who run Cruzeiro… A message came from inside, they called my manager saying that they would prioritize who was in for payment and not I was going to pay Dedé. That with a reduced salary, they said I didn’t want to reduce it, I never fought, I didn’t get paid for four months, they said a lot of things, nonsense, Dedé vented before completing:

”They said they would prioritize who was there. I believed, I said: ‘Let’s wait, it’s not possible that they’ll do this to me’. When it was the fifth month (delay), a friend there called me asking how I was. And he said: ‘Hey, the guys paid you. Because they got it right here’. I said ‘I don’t know, I’ll stop and see’. I saw the bill, it didn’t fall. I don’t know if they’re messing with me,” said the player.

Knowing that the club had paid two months of salaries to athletes and employees and that even so, he had not received it, Dedé decided to go to court in January of this year and charged an amount of more than R$35 million, including late payments, vacations, FGTS, 13th salary, compensation clause, severance pay, in addition to compensation for pain and suffering.

In July, after an agreement, the club and player agreed an amount of R$ 16.6 million, which will be paid by Cruzeiro until December 2026, in 60 installments of R$ 277 thousand. It was also decided that Dedé would leave the team. The athlete admitted that he felt ”abused” by the club, which claimed he was no longer fit to play because of injuries.

”I was on the stretcher, broken and I had no accompaniment from anyone from the club… You were injured for three years. It doesn’t matter, I got hurt serving the club, I tried to stick it out, screwed up. It’s soft for fans to call a mercenary, call a doctor. Things worked out in court. I did everything for Cruzeiro to reach a legal agreement,” he said.

”They abused me a lot, they claimed that I was disabled, I went there, I did an expert examination, the expert approved. Cruzeiro reversed so I could come back again. I went again. I spent it on an expert, they did everything for me to vent, appeal, but I kept quiet. Everything worked. The fans won’t understand, but to let them know everything I’ve been through,” he concluded.

During eight years at Toca da Raposa, Dedé was champion seven times, winning two Brazilian Championships (2013 and 2014), two Brazil Cups (2017 and 2018) and three Minas Gerais Championships (2014, 2018 and 2019).



