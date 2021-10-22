Ivete Sangalo loses program to Marcos Mion and backstage atmosphere at Globo is revealed

Even in high Globe, Ivete Sangalo lost command of cauldron for Marcos Mion. The initial planning is that it would take over Saturday afternoons in 2022, but the station changed its mind.

According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, Mion would hand over Caldeirão’s presentation to Ivete in January. However, there was a change of plans backstage.

Initially announced as the show’s interim presenter on Saturday afternoons, he was hired. The direction of the network positively evaluated Mion’s work in front of the attraction that until August was run by Luciano Huck.

Mion took over from Ivete Sangalo

Several factors counted in the decision.. The audience and commercial success of the new Caldeirão were important for this. The public’s requests on social networks also influenced Globo to change its mind and make Mion effective.

“I’m just gratitude. And I renew my commitment to bring joy, fun and that much craziness that the Brazilian people need now. I’m happy that, even with all the party and surreal reception I received from TV Globo, they are making me build my career there step by step.”, celebrated the presenter.

Even with the new appointment, he will keep the projects he took on when he was hired. Mion is already making recordings of the reality Túnel do Amor, which will air on Multishow in 2022.

The program on the paid channel will feature a total of 20 episodes. The works, which are taking place in Alphaville (São Paulo) will be completed in November. In addition, the presenter will again appear on the channel in the broadcast of musical events such as Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio.

About that, Ivete Sangalo will continue to dedicate herself to the projects she currently has at Globo. She will present the 2nd season of The Masked Singer Brasil, which debuts in January. The attraction was even promoted and will air on Sunday afternoons.

The program, which had its 1st season finished last Tuesday (19), was a success on Globo’s programming. Audience success, billing and repercussion, the format has become a phenomenon. Now, is one of the channel’s bets to boost the Sunday grid in the next year.

In addition to The Masked Singer, the singer will continue to lead Música Boa Ao Vivo, at Multishow. Also according to the publication, both Ivete Sangalo and Marcos Mion are happy. The mood is one of celebration behind the scenes at Globo.