Joana Prado denies transphobia after complaining about unisex toilet in the US

Joana Prado, 45, used social media last night to talk about the controversial video that caused her and her husband, Vitor Belfort, to lose sponsors and contracts. In the recording in question, the former Witch complains about the use of unisex toilets in the United States and, with the statement, was accused of transphobia.

The businesswoman denies that she intended to be prejudiced: “I don’t owe anyone satisfaction. I learned that it’s much more important to live in values ​​than preferences. But I can’t admit that my message is distorted. The video was never intended to be true. of being transphobic. At no time do I question your sexual choice,” he fires.

Prado also cites LGBTQI+ people in his family and team. “My company here in the US is an inclusive company, one of my coaches is gay. I have several gay friends, I even have a transgender family in my family, whom I love with passion. My message is far from being against these people. the fact of his being a Christian never gives me the right to do that, because my Jesus is a father who loves, respects and never points the finger,” he guarantees.

Joana explains previous video

Next, the ex-Feiticeira explains what she meant in the video about the unisex bathroom. “My message is from a mother concerned about the safety of her daughters, as they may be sharing a public bathroom with a man and running the risk of being molested or even raped. My fight is against pedophilia, abuse and sexual violence. I cannot admit that my daughters, aged 12 and 13, run these risks. My fight is so that, together, we can prevent this from continuing to happen”, he points out, also citing the disappearance of almost 20 years of sister-in-law Priscila Belfort: “And we don’t know if she was kidnapped, abused or sold to the sex industry.”

Finally, she goes back to defending her own point of view: “If companies that sponsor me are more concerned with the environment than with the care and protection of human beings, my family and I don’t want to be with these companies. to be together with good companies and people, who fight for the same causes. I owe no one any satisfaction, but this fight is mine, and the fight is against these people who suffer: let’s end human trafficking,” he concludes.