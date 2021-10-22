Joana Prado rebuts transphobia accusations after losing sponsorship

Joana Prado used social media this Wednesday to talk about the video that made her and her husband, Vitor Belfort, lose sponsors and contracts. In the images in question, the ex-Feiticeira complained about the use of a unisex bathroom in an establishment. After the comment, she was accused of transphobia.

“I owe no one satisfaction. I learned that it is much more important to live on values ​​than on preferences. But I cannot admit that my message is distorted. The video was never intended to be transphobic. At no time do I question your sexual choice,” he fired.

“My company here in the US is an inclusive company, one of my coaches is gay. I have several gay friends, I even have a trans in my family, whom I love with passion. My message is far from being against these people. The fact that you are a Christian never gives me the right to do this, because my Jesus is a father who loves, respects and never points the finger”, he continued.

According to the fitness muse, her comment was misinterpreted. “My message is from a mother concerned about the safety of her daughters, as they may be sharing a public restroom with a man and running the risk of being molested or even raped. My fight is against pedophilia, abuse and sexual violence. I cannot admit that my daughters, aged 12 and 13, take these risks. My fight is so that, together, we can prevent this from continuing to happen”, he pointed out.

She ended the report defending her point of view. “If companies that sponsor me are more concerned with the environment than with the care and protection of human beings, it is my family and I who do not want to be with these companies. I want to be together with good companies and people who fight for the same causes. I don’t owe anybody any satisfaction, but this fight is mine, and the fight is against these people who suffer: let’s end human trafficking”, he concludes.