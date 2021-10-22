João Guilherme comments on alleged betrayal of Jade Picon and Gui Araujo | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram João Guilherme comments on alleged betrayal

Influencer João Guilherme, Leonardo’s son, spoke about the alleged betrayal of his ex-girlfriend Jade Picon after Gui Araujo delivered, in “A Fazenda 13”, that he lived a forbidden relationship with the blonde.

João Guilherme’s name ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil because of Gui Araujo’s statement and the influencer was surprised. “I don’t know about the subject so I can’t really give an opinion, I have no contact with my ex so I won’t ask Man shrugging everyone is and whoever wasn’t will be one day”, wrote João Guilherme.

Gui Araujo delivered to Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves, at dawn this Thursday (21), that Jade Picon was his “most poribid” girlfriend. However, Jade Picon and João Guilherme lived a serious relationship for three years until the end of August this year. Days later, Gui Araujo was confined to participate in the reality show on Record TV.

“I click on my name and it’s millstone, one group saying that the other was dressed up as me, others talking about the commentator who thinks everyone is mocking and then there’s something new: gui araujo and jade, new (old) couple 😉 no way to know, right,” completed João Guilherme on Twitter.