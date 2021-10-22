João Guilherme reacts to Jade Picon’s alleged betrayal with Gui Araujo · TV News

After Gui Araujo revealed that he had had a relationship with Jade Picon before he joined A Fazenda 13, João Guilherme, the influencer’s ex-boyfriend, spoke out about the rumors about an alleged betrayal. “I can’t really opine,” he declared this Thursday afternoon (21).

The comments involving the ex-couple and the participant of the reality show on Record emerged at dawn today, when Gui told about a secret romance with the blogger. According to the former MTV, the affair with Leo Pion’s sister is the most prohibited of those he keeps out of confinement.

“There is one that is the most prohibited of all,” he said, during a chat with Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos. To avoid naming the blonde, Anitta’s ex-boyfriend “wrote” on MC Mirella’s husband’s leg. Internet users were able to decipher the pawn’s gestures.

After the participant’s declaration, fans of the program began to speculate that Jade had betrayed João Guilherme. Through Twitter, the son of singer Leonardo commented on the controversy. “But the bottom line is: I don’t know about it so I can’t really give an opinion, I don’t have contact with my ex so I won’t ask. Everyone is and anyone who didn’t go will be one day,” he wrote on the microblog.

Jade, in turn, preferred not to talk about the subject on her social networks. On Instagram, the influencer continues with her post routine, showing details of her trip to Spain. On her Twitter account, however, she reacted to a comment from a follower. “Jade Picon hasn’t had a day of peace since she turned blonde,” said the netizen. Then the blogger reposted the message and reacted with a clown emoji.

Check out the publications:

but the summary is: I don’t know about the subject so I can’t really give an opinion, I don’t have contact with my ex so I won’t ask 🤷🏼‍♂️ everyone is and whoever wasn’t will one day be 🙂 — J҉O҉T҉I҉N҉H҉A҉ (@Joaoguiavila) October 21, 2021